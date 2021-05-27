SHEFFO GREGORY S.

Doris, formally of Blockton,Iowa, passed away 5-24-21 at the age of 92.She was born and raised in Phoenix Arizona and attended high school in Phoenix. In 1946 she met Virgil Gregory& they married in 1946 and moved to CA to work for Douglas Aircraft. They soon moved back to the Phoenix area , where eldest child , Michael was born. They decided to move to the Albany, Missouri area to help Virgil’s parents run the Plainville County Home. Susan and Mark were born there. In 1956 they moved back to Phoenix where Virgil worked for Nabisco , and Doris returned to school , earning her RN degree. She graduated in 1961 and worked as a surgical nurse at the County Hospital in Phoenix. Virgil and Doris decided to move back to the midwest and the farm, west of Blockton , Iowa. Gregory Lake became a central place of fun, BBQ, music, and water skiing. Doris became the Coordinator / Director of Nursing at Southwestern Community College in Creston Iowa. She was a pioneer, innovator, and instrumental in development of this program. In 1985 they moved back to Sun City, AZ, They ran an assisted living center for several years. In 1992 they divorced. Virgil passed away in 1999. In 2001 Doris remarried Chris Deits of Sun City AZ. They traveled in an RV and spent many happy hours in a cabin owned by Chris in Red Feather Lakes. CO. They enjoyed tennis, golf, and Doris enjoyed playing her uke in the Sun City uke club. She leaves her loving husband Chris Deits, currently of Peoria, AZ. She leaves beloved children, Sue Damitz and Mark Gregory. Michael passed in 2017. She leaves stepchildren, Steven and Scott Deits, and Karen Deits Carleson.She leaves beloved nieces and nephews,whom she adored.She has beloved grandchildren , great grandchildren and step grandchildren.