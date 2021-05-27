Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

SHEFFO GREGORY S.

Clearfield Progress
 2021-05-27

You did not go alone. For part of us went with you, The day God called you home.

www.theprogressnews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Md
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
westseattleblog.com

Remembering Gregory A. Cherin, 1958-2021

Family and friends are remembering Greg Cherin and sharing this with his community:. Greg was a lifelong resident of West Seattle. He was the son of Eugene (Gene) and Marilyn (Jeannie) Cherin, attended Highland Park Elementary, Denny Middle School, and Chief Sealth High School. He graduated with a Business degree from the University of Washington in 1983.
WWEPosted by
FitnessVolt.com

Former Ms. Olympia and WWE Veteran Melissa Coates Passes Away at Age 50

The bodybuilding community is in a state of mourning currently, as it has been revealed that Melissa Coates has passed away. She was 50 years old at the time of her passing. Coates was not just a veteran in the bodybuilding world, competing at the Ms. Olympia, but she was also a familiar face on the pro wrestling scene. She had worked with the WWE, competing under the stage name of Super Genie.
Religionadw.org

On the Balance of Love and Correction according to St. Gregory.

Applying salutary discipline, and balancing it with necessary consolations and encouragement is never an easy task. It is possible that a parents can be too severe on their children, such that they become disheartened, and lack necessary self-esteem. But it is also possible that parents can be too lax such that their children become spoiled and lack proper self-discipline and humility. Hence Scripture seeking to balance teaching with encouragement says, Fathers, do not exasperate your children; instead, bring them up in the training and instruction of the Lord (Eph 6:4)
WWEadwoaadubianews.com

Former Wrestler, Melissa Coates dies at 50 after lifesaving amputation.

Former WWE star, Melissa Coates, known as Super Genie, has tragically died aged 50. No cause of death has been given for the former bodybuilder, wrestler and manager. The news was broken by a friend of hers on Facebook, who wrote: “This may be the hardest post I have ever made… Just got word from Terry ‘Sabu’ Brunk that Super Genie Melissa Coates has passed away this afternoon.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Distractify

Derek Chauvin Learned a Dark Family Secret in the Midst of His Parents' Divorce

Being related to someone who is convicted of a largely publicized crime is an unenviable position to be in. No matter what you do or accomplish, that fact of life will almost always follow you. While the despair of that particular phenomenon doesn't hold a candle to what the victims of that crime endured, it's still undeniably a difficult circumstance. Something that Derek Chauvin's parents are probably going through right now.
Religionjohnsanidopoulos.com

Homily on Pentecost (St. Gregory the Dialogist)

In the Basilica of Blessed Peter the apostle in Rome,. At that time, Jesus said to his disciples, "If anyone loves me, he will keep my word, and my Father will love him, and we will come to him, and we will make him our dwelling place. He who does not love me does not keep my words. And the word that you have heard is not of me, but of the Father who sent me. I have told you these things as long as I live with you. But the Paraclete, the Holy Spirit, whom the Father will send in my name, he will teach you all things, and he will remind you all that I have said to you. I leave you peace, I give you my peace. I do not give it to you as the world gives it. Let not your heart be troubled; that he is not afraid. You have heard that I said to you, I am going away, and I am coming to you. If you loved me, you would rejoice that I am going to the Father, because the Father is greater than me. And now I told you these things before they arrived, so that when they came, you would believe. I will not talk much more with you, for here comes the prince of this world, and he has nothing in me [which belongs to him]. But it is so that the world knows that I love the Father, and that I act according to the command that the Father has given me."
Visual Arti-bidder.com

Guercino - Pope Gregory XV

ESTIMATE: $350.00-$500.00. Artist: Guercino - Title: Pope Gregory XV - Medium: Fine Art Reproduction Giclee on Canvas - Image Size: Approximately 32 inches x 23.25 inches - Unframed on Unstretched Canvas - Biography: Giovanni Francesco Barbieri, better known as Guercino, or il Guercino, was an Italian Baroque painter and draftsman from Cento in the Emilia region, who was active in Rome and Bologna. The vigorous naturalism of his early manner contrasts with the classical equilibrium of his later works. His many drawings are noted for their luminosity and lively style.
Entertainmentavdailynews.com

Martha Gregory is 2021’s “Walk on Words” Poetry Contest Winner

PALMDALE – The City of Palmdale’s Public Art Committee has selected a poem by Lancaster resident Martha Gregory as the winning entry in the City’s “Walk on Words” poetry contest. The unveiling ceremony was held on Saturday, June 26 at Yellen Park. As part of the City’s Public Art program,...
Religiontowndock.net

St. Thomas Rector Installation - Jun 26

Saturday, June 26 at 10a, St. Thomas Episcopal Church formally welcomes Father Bruce Cheney to the position of Rector (spiritual leader) of the congregation. The installation is a service with a celebration after – think of it like a wedding and reception. All are welcome to join for the ceremony and the celebration.
Obituarieswicklownews.net

Tom Nolan Broughallshill, Hollywood

Nolan, Broughallshill, Hollywood, Co. Wicklow, 23rd of June, 2021. Tom. Deeply regretted by his brothers, Jim and Myles, and sisters, Chris, Bernie, Eileen and Mary. Predeceased by his Mother Brigid and Father Mick, brothers, Paddy and Michael, sisters, Pauline, Peg and Kathleen. Sadly missed by his brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Phoenix, AZyourvalley.net

Doris King Gregory Deits

Doris, formally of Blockton,Iowa, passed away 5-24-21 at the age of 92.She was born and raised in Phoenix Arizona and attended high school in Phoenix. In 1946 she met Virgil Gregory& they married in 1946 and moved to CA to work for Douglas Aircraft. They soon moved back to the Phoenix area , where eldest child , Michael was born. They decided to move to the Albany, Missouri area to help Virgil’s parents run the Plainville County Home. Susan and Mark were born there. In 1956 they moved back to Phoenix where Virgil worked for Nabisco , and Doris returned to school , earning her RN degree. She graduated in 1961 and worked as a surgical nurse at the County Hospital in Phoenix. Virgil and Doris decided to move back to the midwest and the farm, west of Blockton , Iowa. Gregory Lake became a central place of fun, BBQ, music, and water skiing. Doris became the Coordinator / Director of Nursing at Southwestern Community College in Creston Iowa. She was a pioneer, innovator, and instrumental in development of this program. In 1985 they moved back to Sun City, AZ, They ran an assisted living center for several years. In 1992 they divorced. Virgil passed away in 1999. In 2001 Doris remarried Chris Deits of Sun City AZ. They traveled in an RV and spent many happy hours in a cabin owned by Chris in Red Feather Lakes. CO. They enjoyed tennis, golf, and Doris enjoyed playing her uke in the Sun City uke club. She leaves her loving husband Chris Deits, currently of Peoria, AZ. She leaves beloved children, Sue Damitz and Mark Gregory. Michael passed in 2017. She leaves stepchildren, Steven and Scott Deits, and Karen Deits Carleson.She leaves beloved nieces and nephews,whom she adored.She has beloved grandchildren , great grandchildren and step grandchildren.
Religioni-bidder.com

Guercino - Pope Gregory XV

ESTIMATE: $250.00-$300.00. Artist: Guercino - Title: Pope Gregory XV - Medium: Fine Art Reproduction Giclee on Canvas - Image Size: Approximately 20 inches x 14.5 inches - Unframed on Unstretched Canvas - Biography: Giovanni Francesco Barbieri, better known as Guercino, or il Guercino, was an Italian Baroque painter and draftsman from Cento in the Emilia region, who was active in Rome and Bologna. The vigorous naturalism of his early manner contrasts with the classical equilibrium of his later works. His many drawings are noted for their luminosity and lively style.
AnimalsTMZ.com

'Duck Dynasty' Star Kay Robertson's Brutal Dog Bite Injuries

The matriarch of the "Duck Dynasty" family looks like she's been in a bar brawl following her recent dog attack ... but she assures us she's doing fine and will hopefully be back to normal in a few weeks. Kay Robertson, AKA Miss Kay, tells TMZ ... her dog, Bobo,...