UK's Pets At Home sees higher profit on lockdown pet adoptions boost

May 27 (Reuters) - Britain’s Pets At Home forecast significantly higher full-year profit, riding on a wave of pet adoptions by people stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic that boosted its full-year revenue by 8.7%.

The pet supplies retailer said like-for-like revenue rose to 1.14 billion pounds ($1.61 billion) for the year ended March 25, 2021. ($1 = 0.7084 pounds) (Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

Related
PetsTelegraph

Record UK pet ownership sends Pets at Home past £1bn sales

Pets at Home’s sales passed £1bn for the first time as pet ownership in the UK surged to an all-time high during the pandemic. The company posted a 7.9pc rise in sales for the year to March 25 to £1.1bn, a record high. Chief executive Peter Pritchard said it was...
Pet ServicesThe Independent

Pets at Home sales soar after pandemic pet ownership boom

Pets at Home has revealed that revenue soared over the past year after it was boosted by the boom in pet ownership during the pandemic. The company said group revenues jumped by 7.9% to a record £1.14 billion for the year to March 25. The retailer said it was buoyed...
Pet ServicesBBC

Paddling pools for dogs boost Pets at Home sales

Pets at Home's full-year retail sales have topped £1bn for the first time as animal lovers spend more money on the "humanisation" of their pets, including paddling pools for dogs. The retailer said pet ownership had grown by 8% over the last year as Covid forced more people to work...
Morgan County, ALHartselle Enquirer

Bank’s pet adoption day finds homes for five in MC

The eighth annual Bank Independent Shelter Share drive Adoption Day event May 21 sponsored more than $3,417 in adoption fees for new pet owners. Morgan County Animal Services processed five approved pet adoptions. During the three-weeks-long Shelter Share drive, all locations of the bank served as donation points for pet...
Pet ServicesValueWalk

Tail Wags Happily At Pets At Home

The tail is wagging happily at Pets at Home Group PLC (LON:PETS) with retail sales reaching £1 billion for the first time. The company has clawed opportunity from the soaring popularity for pets during the pandemic, with ownership estimated to be up 8% over the year. Lockdowns proved an ideal opportunity for people to settle in a new member of the household. It’s the demand for array of goods and services to keep them fed, watered and entertained which have returned a big stick of revenue to the group.
Killeen, TXKilleen Daily Herald

Reader urges Killeen to adopt limit on number of pets per household

In addition to having chips in animal(s), owners should get a steel tag with, address, phone number and a chain collar that cannot be chewed off. If the dog is found, one can immediately see who to contact. I have found three dogs with tags and have contacted their owners as a result.
Real Estateukinvestormagazine.co.uk

Analysts see this UK housebuilder’s profit rising 20% in 2021

The latest release from Nationwide recorded a 10.9% increase in property prices in the year to March, the fastest rate in around seven years. The boom in the UK housing market was helped by tax incentives offered by the UK government, as well as a broad 'race for space' observed in buyers scrambling to upsize to rural properties "with people reassessing their needs in the wake of the pandemic," outlined by Nationwide's chief economist Robert Gardner in the report.
Grocery & Supermaketwsau.com

UK retailers report strong May sales after lockdown ends

LONDON (Reuters) – British retailers reported a big boost in sales in May, after lockdown measures ended the month before and a relaxation of COVID restrictions on hospitality drew more shoppers into town centres, industry data showed on Tuesday. The British Retail Consortium said total sales among its members, who...
Petsmonroecopost.com

Pet Adoption Network: Forrest

Forrest was found living under a porch, depending on a kind person to leave him food. A neighbor reportedly left him last year when they moved. Forrest is a handsome, great guy with lots of personality and affection. Like most "throwaway cats,” he just needs some time to learn to trust you.
StocksThe Daily Star

BATB sees stocks drop despite higher profits

Stocks of British American Tobacco Bangladesh (BATB) dropped although it announced higher profits in the first quarter (January-March) of 2021. Its stocks closed 1.25 per cent lower at Tk 553 yesterday. The BATB's sales rose by around 11 per cent to hit Tk 9,554 crore in the first quarter of...
Petsclichemag.com

10 Health and Mood-Boosting Benefits of Keeping Pets

Today we want to share 10 health and mood boosting benefits of keeping pets. Animals have been strong human companions since ancient times. The companionship that pets provide to its owner helps them to deal with loneliness. It keeps them engaged. Especially, if you are alone, then no doubt keeping and raising pets can help in providing faithful companions.
Petschaindrugreview.com

CBDfx rolls out charitable pet campaign for National Pet Adoption Month

LOS ANGELES — CBDfx is launching a national campaign to raise awareness for homeless animals tied to National Pet Adoption Month, and giving back to local nonprofits and animal shelters. Starting today, CBDfx is offering a “Search Dog Fundraising Bundle” with their most popular CBD for Pets products and is...
Animalslegalreader.com

The Legality of CBD Oil for Pets in Ireland & the UK

Currently, CBD oil is legal to use on pets in Ireland, but the UK has much stricter laws. CBD oil has become much more accepted into society as a safe way to cure nausea, anxiety, and other ailments. It has become especially more acceptable to use on pets for the same symptoms. But not every country allows the selling of CBD oil, and some even declare it illegal. Some of the more progressive countries have stated CBD oil is legal for human consumption but not for pet use. If you’re wondering whether it is legal in Ireland and the UK, the answer is more complicated than you might assume.
PetsThe Daily World

Scar — Adoptable Pet of the Week

Scar looks like he should be wearing sunglasses and hanging at the beach. He’s got that cool-dog vibe about him. He’s a smallish, grey and white Staffordshire, mixed with … something. Eight years ago, when he was being born, his mom dragged him across some gravel. This is how he got that scar down the middle of his face and his moniker. Scar is house-broken, good with other dogs and he likes children of all ages. Scar has a great disposition and loves rolling in the grass (though he might prefer to keep his distance from gravel). He has some seasonal allergies and is allergic to chicken. Scar is available for adoption through PAWS of Grays Harbor. They are open by appointment only at this time. Please call 360-533-1141 or visit www.pawsgh.org to fill out an adoption application. You can also find them on Facebook. Keep in mind, those 55 years and older receive a 20% discount on adoption fees.