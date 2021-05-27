UK's Pets At Home sees higher profit on lockdown pet adoptions boost
May 27 (Reuters) - Britain’s Pets At Home forecast significantly higher full-year profit, riding on a wave of pet adoptions by people stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic that boosted its full-year revenue by 8.7%.
The pet supplies retailer said like-for-like revenue rose to 1.14 billion pounds ($1.61 billion) for the year ended March 25, 2021. ($1 = 0.7084 pounds) (Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)