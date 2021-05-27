Cancel
Economy

Spain's eDreams posts annual loss, sees recovery led by U.S.

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 12 days ago

MADRID, May 27 (Reuters) - Online travel group eDreams Odigeo on Thursday reported a tripling of its annual net loss but the Spanish firm said the market has started to improve in the fiscal year that began in April.

Its net loss widened to 124.2 million euros for the year to March 31 from a loss of 40.5 million reflecting the impact of the pandemic.

There have been “clear signs of market recovery” since, it said, led by the United States where it said business is now only 20% below 2019 levels. (Reporting by Inti Landauro; editing by Jason Neely)

