8 Best Online Tutoring Jobs of 2021

According to McKinsey & Company, the COVID-19 pandemic has cost students a lot of knowledge — about three months of learning in math and a month and a half in reading. Parents seem well aware of what’s at stake, as business at some online tutoring companies has risen as much as 300% in the pandemic.

If you’re one of the many Americans who need a side hustle to pay the bills, you should know that there are plenty of tutoring jobs online. Here’s a look at how you can get paid to bring your expertise to those who need it. Online tutoring jobs come in many varieties.

Academics and Test Preparation

From high school to college and professional development, here are some options for helping students ace that all-important subject matter or exam.

1. Tutor.com

This site has been running since 1998 and acquired test prep leader The Princeton Review in 2014. The company receives more than 100,000 applications from potential tutors every year.

Students served: K-12, college, professional and adult general education

Subjects: Math, science, technology, English, writing, world languages, nursing and allied health, social sciences, business, career support, student success skills, Advanced Placement, International Baccalaureate and prep for ACT, PSAT, NMSQT, SAT, GED, HiSET, TASC

Pay: $13-$16 per hour

Job requirements: You’ll need a four-year degree or higher, or you can be a college sophomore in pursuit of a four-year degree. You’ll take a test to prove that you’re a subject matter expert.

2. Kaplan

Kaplan assists 2.1 million students each year in more than 36 countries. The company offers support for more than 120 tests. Kaplan offers its tutors a benefits package that spans from healthcare to vacation and retirement — as well as paid leave for parents and caregivers, discounted or free classes, paid time off to volunteer and matching gift options.

Students served: High school, college and professional

Subjects: College and graduate admissions, medical licensing, allied health, nursing, bar review, high school equivalency, English language tests, high school admissions, teacher licensing, police, data science, Kaplan Publishing, global medical, continuing medical education, driver’s education, financial, insurance, securities, accounting, engineering licensure, architecture registration, interior design certification, cybersecurity, information technology and real estate education

Pay: $10 and up

Job requirements: You won’t need teaching experience, but you must be able to score in the 90th percentile or higher on any test you plan to teach. Kaplan also looks for a set of core values in its teachers — ambition, resilience, innovation, heart and a desire for camaraderie.

3. TutorMe

TutorMe is an on-demand online learning space with coursework on more than 300 subjects at high school, college and graduate levels. One of the site’s unique features is a two-way rating system in which the student and tutor score each other to ensure a high-quality standard on both fronts.

Students served: High school, college and graduate

Subjects: Computer science, engineering, foreign language, history, humanities, math, professional development, science, social sciences and test preparation

Pay: $16 per hour

Job requirements: You must be enrolled in or have graduated from an accredited university. You should be an expert in the subject matter you want to teach and should have prior tutoring experience.

4. Skooli

At Skooli, students post their questions, connect with tutors to determine who the best fit is and then join an online classroom to learn. Instant homework sessions are available around the clock.

Students and tutors can share files, chat via instant messaging, connect via audio or video and write, type or draw on a digital whiteboard. Afterward, students can replay their sessions.

Students served: K-12 and college-level classes

Subjects: Math, algebra, geometry, trigonometry, calculus, English, science and business

Pay: $19-27 per hour

Job requirements: You’ll need a bachelor’s degree (or higher) in a field related to the subject you plan to teach. Other preferred credentials are a government-issued teaching license and a specialized certification, such as in mathematics. You must also pass an interview and a criminal background check.

5. Yup

Yup is an on-demand math tutoring app that aims to teach math to young students via their smartphones. A student can snap a photo of their math problem, upload it and wait just a minute or two while Yup matches the student to the best available mentor for that math problem.

Yup’s tutoring app offers secure one-to-one messaging, whiteboard collaboration and session replay. The company also offers the Yup Family Portal, which allows parents and caregivers to monitor a student’s progress.

Students served: Grades 3-12

Subjects: Early math, pre-algebra, algebra, geometry, trigonometry, pre-calculus, calculus, statistics and probability

Pay: $12-$15 per hour

Job requirements: Yup looks for current and former teachers, educators and graduate students with significant tutoring experience. You’ll complete a written application and math proficiency exam, as well as a teaching exam that involves a mock tutoring session.

English Language

If you’re fluent in English, you have an advantage, as many people around the world want to learn English. Here’s a look at a couple of the places they turn to.

6. VIPKid

VIPKid offers one-on-one English classes between students and teachers in any location. The company provides the curriculum, and teachers show up to offer instruction on their own schedule. Currently, VIPKid has 100,000 teachers, 800,000 students and more than 5 million classes per month.

Students served: K-12

Subjects: English as a second language

Pay: Base pay is between $7 and $9 per 25-minute class. You can earn more via referrals or by teaching more classes.

Job requirements: A four-year university degree is required, and it’s recommended that you have at least two years of experience in teaching, tutoring, coaching or mentoring. You must also be legally eligible to work in the U.S. or Canada and meet the site’s technical requirements.

Hobbies and Interests

If you lack the formal requirements that some online tutoring jobs require, such as a teaching degree or related certification, you can still bring your passion for a subject to the online marketplace with these companies.

7. Outschool

Outschool offers live online courses on any subject matter for kids 3 to 18 years old. The site currently has more than 100,000 interactive online classes in a live, small-group format and focuses on being open-ended (“any kid, any interest”). The company also offers support for schools and employers. At Outschool, you’ll choose the subject matter, create a listing for your course and set a price.

Students served: Ages 3-18

Subjects: Various, including music, life skills, coding and tech, science and nature, health and wellness

Pay: You set the price. Outschool keeps a 30% enrollment fee.

Job requirements: You don’t need formal teaching experience or credentials. You will have to pass a criminal background check and be a citizen of the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand or the United Kingdom.

8. TakeLessons

TakeLessons started in 2006, originally to offer music lessons. The site has since expanded to cover a wide swath of subjects. The platform manages booking and payment.

TakeLessons has taught more than 3 million lessons and paid out more than $50 million in teacher earnings, with the top teacher earning $227,000.

Students served: Open to anyone

Subjects: Piano, singing, guitar, violin, Spanish, ESL, sign language and more

Pay: Set your own rate

Job requirements: You must fill out a profile about your experience and pass a background check.

Other Online Tutoring Job Options

Craving more recommendations? Look into these companies in the online learning space:

ArborBridge

Brainfuse

Cambly

Chegg

Club Z!

Crimson Education

Cuemath

iTutorGroup

K12

Landi English

Magic Ears

Magoosh

PrepNow

Springboard

Studypool

Varsity Tutors

Steps To Take To Ensure Success

There are steps you can take to position yourself for success as an online tutor, including the following:

Have a high-speed internet connection and a webcam.

Establish fluency in English or other popular languages.

Keep your schedule flexible.

Earn a teaching certification.

Hone your public speaking and presentation skills with Toastmasters International.

Keep a list of online job boards that offer flexible work like tutoring, such as FlexJobs.

In Online Tutoring, Mindfulness Matters If you feel drawn to online tutoring, remember that your work will likely cast a wide net. Your students will bring their unique traits, strengths and struggles to the table, just as you will. Remember to be respectful of learning differences, cultural norms and needs, and varying levels of comfort with online learning. So take one lesson to heart before you offer any of your own — mindfulness matters.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 8 Best Online Tutoring Jobs of 2021