The guy is injured

Well, the book is closed on Spring sports at Shenandoah University, as Hornet Baseball will not be headed to the NCAA D-3 Tournament, despite a 31-11 record and a top-20 national ranking for most of the year. SU fell short against Lynchburg last weekend in the ODAC Tournament, giving up 3 runs in the bottom of the 9th in a heartbreaking 9-8 loss in the deciding Game 3. The Hornets had hoped for an at-large berth, but because of a smaller number of “Pool-C” openings this year, were left out. While Shenandoah is certainly one of the best 48 D-3 teams in the country, the lesson learned is to take care of your business and not leave things in the hands of a committee…