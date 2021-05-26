Cancel
NBA

The guy is injured

Warriors World
 15 days ago

In Reply to: Ibaka would be very nice... and he's more likely to opt out of clippers considering they are barely posted by gswfan4ever on 2021-05-26 11:09:03.

forums.warriorsworld.net
NBA
Lottery
Basketball
Los Angeles Clippers
Sports
NBA

And that guy also was a rookie.

In Reply to: They lost in the 1st round because Shawn Kemp decided to come of age in that series and we posted by BackseatGM on 2021-05-27 13:36:37.
Sportstheriver953.com

Old Guys Rule!

Well, the book is closed on Spring sports at Shenandoah University, as Hornet Baseball will not be headed to the NCAA D-3 Tournament, despite a 31-11 record and a top-20 national ranking for most of the year. SU fell short against Lynchburg last weekend in the ODAC Tournament, giving up 3 runs in the bottom of the 9th in a heartbreaking 9-8 loss in the deciding Game 3. The Hornets had hoped for an at-large berth, but because of a smaller number of “Pool-C” openings this year, were left out. While Shenandoah is certainly one of the best 48 D-3 teams in the country, the lesson learned is to take care of your business and not leave things in the hands of a committee…
NBA

NBA fines Morey, 76ers each $75,000 for Tweet about Stephen Curry

Daryl Morey does get in trouble for his Tweets. This time it wasn't an international incident, but when Stephen Curry shouted out his brother Seth Curry for a strong playoff game, 76ers GM Morey Tweeted this:. That will cost him $75,000 for "violating the league's anti-tampering rule," and the 76ers...
NBA

Season Review: Kyle Guy

After a promising preseason, there was a thought that perhaps Kyle Guy could earn a larger role in the Sacramento Kings rotation. Luke Walton rained on that parade with his comments on Guy in the preseason, saying he wasn’t sure there would be many minutes for Guy, and Walton remained true to his word.
NBA

Kevin Durant crosses Giannis in slo-mo

I loved it but Giannis played good D on that move. He stuck to KD the whole way. Yes he did and he contested the shot. Giannis was actually close enough to foul KD, it looks like he hit KD on the arm which was a foul. But for some...
NBA

Derrick Rose for MVP? Why the Knicks guard received a first-place vote

The NBA MVP vote totals looked about as expected. First-place votes for Nikola Jokic, Stephen Curry, Chris Paul, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo and . . . wait, Derrick Rose?. Yes, Rose has won the MVP award before. In fact, he was the youngest player to win it when he claimed...
NBA

The Hawks’ DeAndre Hunt will not face the 76ers after being ruled out for the rest of the season

On Tuesday night, the 76ers Flatten Thanks to Joel Embiid’s outstanding performance, Shake Milton’s breakthrough game and the breathless defense against Trae Young, they defeated the Eagles 1-1 in the Eastern Conference semifinal series. A day later, some major news came from Atlanta, announcing that forward (Philadelphia native) DeAndre Hunter, the fourth pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, is about to undergo surgery and will not play for another season.
NBA

Klay Thompson's healthy Warriors return can erase bad memories

Klay's healthy return can erase bad memories of past seasons originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. More than 500 full-timers are on the Warriors' payroll and it's a good bet every one of them remembers where they were and what they were doing when they heard Klay Thompson had torn his Achilles' tendon and would miss a second consecutive season.
NBA
247Sports

Report: Juwan Howard continues to turn down NBA coaching interest

For the second straight offseason, Juwan Howard has drawn interest from NBA teams. And for the second straight offseason, the head coach of the Michigan men's basketball team is not reciprocating that interest. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski — who reported over the weekend that Howard would be among the...
NBA
Los Angeles Times

The Sports Report: Clippers lose wild Game 1 to Jazz

Howdy, I’m your host, Iliana Limón Romero, filling in for Houston Mitchell, who is on vacation (probably wondering how many players forget to touch first base after hitting home runs). Let’s get right to the news. Andrew Greif on the Clippers: SALT LAKE CITY — Of the eight teams remaining...
NBA

Weekly Zags in the Pros Update

When Byron Wesley and his team take the floor this Friday, it will officially be the last game of the 2020-21 season for our former Zags in the professional ranks. The last week saw the remaining GU alums either eliminated from their playoff series or close out their season with a title.
NBA

Embiid Dominates + Can Milwaukee Bounce Back?

On the latest episode of the Roundball Stew podcast, Dr. A and Jared Johnson join me for an up-close look at all four conference semifinals, including the latest from the Sixers and the Hawks after Philly took Game 2 behind 40 points (and almost no signs of knee trouble) from Joel Embiid, in a game where Trae Young had a rare off night.
NBA

Heat's Riley fined $25,000 for remarks about a LeBron return

NEW YORK (AP) — Miami Heat President Pat Riley was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Wednesday for being too clear that he'd eagerly welcome a reunion with LeBron James. The league said Riley violated its anti-tampering rule with his remarks during an interview Friday on Dan Le Batard's radio show.
NBA

FanDuel NBA DFS Lineup Picks (6/10/21): Daily Fantasy Basketball Advice

We’re back to a two-game postseason slate Thursday, as a pair of semifinal round series that have gotten off to markedly different starts roll on. The opener of the night features a Bucks team desperately trying to avoid falling into an almost certainly insurmountable 3-0 series hole as they return to their home court.
NBA

Clippers vs. Jazz Game 2, 6/10/21 NBA Playoffs Predictions

The Clippers will look to even up their series with the Jazz on Thursday night in Game 2 of the Western Semifinals at 10:00 p.m. ET. With the Jazz laying three points as a home favorite and the total sitting at 221 points, what’s the best bet when it comes to this matchup?
NBA

Miami Heat 2020-21 player review: Nemanja Bjelica

It’s that time of year: Reviewing the previous season!. It’s now officially the offseason for the Miami Heat, who were swept out of the first round in the NBA playoffs by the Milwaukee Bucks — losing their four games by a combined 82 points. Before we deep dive into everything...
NBA

Warriors are still a really good three-point team

Warriors threes The Warriors three-point percentage took a bit of a hit this year, which is expected when you lose both Thompson and Kevin Durant. Yet even so, the Warriors were still a top-10 team in terms of three point efficiency. Obviously having Curry firing in 5.1 of those bad boys a game helps that stat dramatically, but you don't become a top-10 three-point shooting team based entirely on one player.