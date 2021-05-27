Quick Question: How Can I Ride Trails Without Wearing a Bag?

What does your tire testing process look like? How long do you spend on each tire?. I guess it kind of depends on the specific tire, but generally the tire takes at least a year to go from a rough design on paper to something you can ride. We usually dial things in on the computer first to get all the dimensions and shapes as close as we can and then we make a few 3D mold samples to confirm that everything looks right. Once those samples look good, they start the actual tire mold and we wait for tires from there. Ideally, you nail that first rideable sample pretty close because those molds are costly to change once they're done. Assuming the size and dimensions of the tire are good, on the rideable samples we can then start playing with tire compounds, casings, etc. to find what works best with that specific tire.