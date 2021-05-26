Secom Co Ltd ADR (SOMLY)

According to Zacks, “Secom Co. Ltd. is a security company, providing its services to a number of corporate and individual clients. It conducts consistent management from research and development to manufacturing of equipment, installation work, monitoring, and emergency measures by security guards. For individual clients, various sensors are installed in their home to detect intrusions, fires, emergency situations, gas leaks, medical emergencies and other problems, and automatically notify the SECOM control center when they are detected. Products for corporate clients include access-control systems, closed-circuit television (CCTV) systems, automated fire detection and extinguishing systems, and internal and external monitoring systems that can be used alone or connected to on-line security systems. The Company also provides static guard service and armored car services. Secom Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “