June 5 is National Trail Day, a day of service and advocacy for hometown trails! Did you know that there are many “hidden gem” trails in our area? Nature seekers love the thrill, peace and beauty of a hike with scenic views along the waterways and marshes offered in the Ponte Vedra Beach, Intracoastal and Marsh areas that provide the majestic landscape of our area. But incredible hiking areas extend out to the western parts of Jacksonville too, so many are willing to hop in the car and explore all that the surrounding area has to offer. Whether it’s your first or one-hundredth hike, there’s undoubtedly something new to see along the trails of Jacksonville and the coast. Lace up your favorite hiking shoes and plan to explore the trails of some of the gorgeous landscapes Duval and St. Johns County has to offer. Just don’t forget the bug spray, because after all … this is Florida!