Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Dear Fiona: I don’t trust my daughter’s boyfriend – what should I do?

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ie3PE_0aCvKtX100
Mum and grown-up daughter

The problem…

“I don’t know what to do about the fact I just don’t trust my daughter’s boyfriend, and don’t know what to do for the best. She is in her late 20s and has had several unsuccessful relationships. He is in his early 40s and from Romania originally.

“I feel he is trying to manipulate her into doing things I think she’ll regret. He’s told her he already has a house in his own country, and so therefore he cannot afford one here too. But now he’s trying to encourage her to take out a mortgage and share the cost of buying one with him. He says his parents are rich people and that his father was high up in the military, yet when I met his parents, they seemed to be poor to me.

“I wish I could just find out the truth and warn my daughter against him, but I don’t know how.”

Fiona says…

“I wonder how much of your mistrust of this man is based on the fact he is from a different country and is a lot older than your daughter as well? From what you say, the age gap between them is not massive, and plenty of successful relationships have a far larger age gap than this. Could the fact he is foreign be affecting your feelings about him? If so, I think you need to examine your reaction to him, to be sure it isn’t simply based on prejudice.

“What seems normal in one culture can be very different in another, and with differing standards of wealth, it may well be that in his country his parents are rich. The UK is an expensive place to live, after all, and buying a home here is getting more and more expensive. Increasingly, because of this, more and more people are looking at sharing the cost of mortgages – often with friends as well as people they are in a relationship with.

Talk to your daughter before jumping to any conclusions...

“You don’t say how your daughter feels about him – are you suggesting she is blinded by love? I think you should try to talk to your daughter before jumping to any conclusions. She is an adult and if she is going to make mistakes, you cannot prevent her.

“Talk to her and see what he is bringing to the financial side of this relationship – he may, for example, not have the capital to purchase a house, but a greater income than she does. You might help her more and indeed stand a better chance of finding out the truth if you were more friendly towards him and his parents. That way, you should be able to assess the true position better.

“Finally, do advise your daughter that, where property is concerned, she would be wise to formalise, through a solicitor, the arrangement for her share of the house. That goes for anyone sharing a property – whoever they are sharing with!”

If you have a problem you need help with, email Fiona by writing to help@askfiona.net for advice. All letters are treated in complete confidence and, to protect this privacy, Fiona is unable to pass on your messages to other readers. Fiona regrets that she cannot enter into personal correspondence.

View All 7 Commentsarrow_down
newschain

newschain

24K+
Followers
73K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgages#True Love#Daughter#Email Fiona#Friends#Regret#Personal Correspondence#Prejudice#Rich People#Things#Wealth#Property#Romania
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Relationship AdvicePosted by
newschain

Dear Fiona: I bumped into my first love – now I can’t stop thinking about him

“Last month, I bumped into an old boyfriend. I didn’t recognise him at first behind his mask, but he recognised me and spoke to me. I haven’t been able to stop thinking about him since. We parted about nine years ago, when he ditched me for someone else. At the time, I was fairly messed up by the whole thing and swore that if I ever saw him again, I would claw his eyes out!
Relationship AdviceTelegraph

I can’t forgive our daughter for not inviting us to her wedding

When she was a little girl, our daughter used to draw endless pictures of herself getting married – big white dress, flowers, felt-tipped scribbles of smiling crowds. Now, she is in her mid-30s and my wife was starting to think it may never happen. All we wanted was for her to be happy, but after a string of disappointing relationships in her 20s, it was beginning to seem unlikely.
Family Relationshipsmomcollective.com

What I Want My Daughters To Know

There is a lifetime of lessons to be learned, many of which I am still learning. As your mom, I want to teach you the lessons that life offers and instill in you the confidence to always be yourself. Whether you are six, sixteen, or sixty always hold these lessons close to your heart.
Relationship Advicepsiloveyou.xyz

I Love My Husband But He’s Not My Best Friend

How many times have you heard the word ‘best friend’ mentioned in wedding vows? “I am so lucky to be marrying my best friend.” “You are the love of my life, but you are also my best friend.” “I can’t believe I get to marry my best friend.” And so on.
Relationship AdviceTelegraph

Dear Richard: 'Help! I think my mother has got a crush on my boyfriend'

My boyfriend and I got together shortly before the pandemic hit, and consequently saw very little of each other’s families during 2020. Since April this year we have stayed at my parents’ a couple of times (they have a kind of posh shed and garden heaters, so it was all legal!) and I was really taken aback by how flirty my mother was with my boyfriend, fishing for compliments about what she was wearing, saying nice things about him, using him to have a go at my dad when he cleared plates and stuff like that – nothing really overt.
Family RelationshipsSlate

I Blame My Husband for My Daughter’s Anxiety

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. About a month ago, I had to have major surgery and stay in the hospital overnight. As my husband was taking me to the hospital that morning, I hugged my 3-year-old and told her “Mommy has a boo-boo. I’m going to the hospital and the doctor is going to make me all better! I will be home tomorrow!” She had a great day, and my husband was home by 7 p.m. to put her to bed. (I’ve put her to bed and gotten up with her every day since her birth, so this was definitely a change for her.) When I got home from the hospital the next day, she saw me and curled up in the hallway with tears streaming down her face. I told her to come lie down with me and asked her what was wrong. “I didn’t know where you were!” she said and burst into tears again. I asked my husband if he had reminded her that I was spending the night at the hospital, and he said, “No, you already told her you would be gone overnight, so I didn’t mention you at all so she wouldn’t be sad you weren’t here.”
Relationship AdviceSlate

My Son’s Girlfriend Won’t Take the Hint That I Hate Her

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!) I hate my son’s girlfriend of 13 years. They are high school sweethearts who are now 30 and talking about buying property and eventually starting a family together. He currently lives at home and helps pay my mortgage, among other things. If he leaves, I will be forced to sell the house and adjust to a new lifestyle. I feel she will keep me away from my son when they move out. I have tried everything to split them apart and often make her feel unwelcome in my home and talk about her negatively to almost anyone who will listen. I even make her bring her own food when she stays here. Why can’t she just get the point that no one wants her here and move on!? What else can I do to get rid of her?
KidsSlate

I Secretly Got My Daughter Vaccinated Against My Partner’s Wishes

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. A few weeks ago my sixteen-year-old daughter said she wanted to be vaccinated. I myself had no problem with this as I had gotten vaccinated myself as soon as I could, however her father (my partner) felt the vaccine was rushed to market and experimental and just too risky for her to take. Because I wanted to protect my daughter and because she wanted to get vaccinated, I went ahead and took her anyway without telling him. I really wanted to avoid him being angry. However, I admitted to him yesterday that she had the vaccine and now he is furious at me and her. He said she wasn’t at high risk for COVID, but there are stories of women being infertile due to the shot. I know it was wrong to not be completely transparent about our plans and he is hurt and insulted by my actions, but we see this issue (not just the vaccine but the entire pandemic) so differently. Not being vaccinated is as much a choice as being vaccinated in my opinion. Should I keep apologizing or am I in the right here?
Relationship AdvicePosted by
The Staten Island Advance

Ask Annie: My grown stepson is addicted to meth. What can I do?

Dear Annie: I started dating my husband 11 years ago, married six years ago. Our biggest problem is his 29-year-old son. This man has never held a job because he has been addicted to drugs including meth and heroin and is still using. Also, he has warrants out for his arrest. I have made it clear he can not live in our house, and I do not want him over if my husband is not home. I know his son hates me and the combination of hate and drugs does not always end well. Needless to say, he always slips his way back in, and then I blow my top, and my husband runs him off again. It is a never-ending rollercoaster. How do I get my husband to understand I am done with it? I wouldn’t allow my grown daughters to live in my home, jobless and sleep on my couch, I refuse to support a grown 33-year-old man! -- Tired of the Coaster.
Relationship AdviceTelegraph

Dear Richard: 'My mother-in-law’s gifts to me are insultingly bad – does she want to hurt me?'

I have been with my partner for 10 years. During that time, his mum has given me what I felt were thoughtless birthday/Christmas presents. For example, on one birthday she bought me rusting jewellery, which I assume was from a charity shop; she has also got me out-of-date toiletries, an address book with a written greeting inside addressed to someone from a person called Vicky, and an out-of-date voucher.