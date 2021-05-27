Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Feenstra, Iowa Members Urge President Biden to Uphold Promise to Support Biofuels

By AJ Taylor
kiow.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Randy Feenstra (IA-04) joined Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Joni Ernst (R-IA), and Reps. Ashley Hinson (IA-01) and Mariannette Miller-Meeks (IA-02), in sending a letter to President Biden urging him to uphold his promise to support biofuels. As the letter states, Biden previously pledged to “promote and advance renewable...

kiow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Elections
Local
Iowa Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Hinson
Person
Joni Ernst
Person
Chuck Grassley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Ethanol#President Biden#Energy Infrastructure#Renewable Energy#Eia#American#Teslas#Iowans#Rep Randy Feenstra#Needed Biofuel Pumps#Carbon Emissions#Campaigning#Sens Chuck Grassley#Flex Fuel Vehicles#Tax Incentives#Farming Practices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Clean Energy
News Break
Congress
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
U.S. PoliticsMarshall Independent

Biden administration lacking in upholding Constitutional duties

In response to Mr. Anthony Studemann’s letter of May 21. Much of what you wrote give me pause and great concern. It is clear you aren’t all that familiar with the principles spelled out in our Constitution and it’s original intent. There are only a couple of items that you had in your two paragraphs that the Constitution authorizes the Federal Government to lay and collect taxes for and that is the military and post offices. (Article 1, Section 8)
Presidential Electionny.gov

Governor Cuomo, Eight Other Governors Issue Letter to President Biden Urging Continued Prioritization of Offshore Wind Development

Building Long-Term and Comprehensive Plan to Support the Offshore Wind Industry Will Help Realize Significant Economic Potential. States Will Collaborate to Meet Collective Clean Energy Targets; Offer Strategies to Build on the Biden Administration's Key Priorities. Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and eight other Governors today issued a letter urging President...
Presidential ElectionUSDA.gov (press release)

President Biden’s Budget Invests $2.8 Billion to Support Economies, Outdoor Recreation and Access to Public Lands

– Today, the Departments of Agriculture and the Interior announced their proposed Fiscal Year 2022 allocations of $2.8 billion in projects, grants and programs authorized in the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA) to support economies, outdoor recreation, and access to public lands. The investments are consistent with and help advance the America the Beautiful initiative, the decade-long, voluntary national conservation effort that the Biden-Harris administration recently launched.
Congress & Courtsthelakewoodscoop.com

Members of Congress to Dirshu President: “We stand behind chareidi Jewry in the United States, and support Torah education”

Members of Congress in Washington embrace the chareidi community: Throughout the year, the President of Dirshu, Rav David Hofstedter, is busy – beyond his real estate dealings and business initiatives – primarily with the management of one of largest Torah organizations in the world, operating in 26 countries worldwide. However recent events havee him do something he’s never done before.
Sheldon, IAkiwaradio.com

Congressman Feenstra To Visit Sheldon Friday

Sheldon, Iowa — This area’s Congressman will be in Sheldon on Friday. Fourth District Congressman Randy Feenstra from Hull was elected in November and started serving the area as Congressman in January. According to the Sheldon Chamber and Development Corporation, Feenstra will visit Sheldon on Friday, June 4th, and will...
Presidential Electionpennsylvanianewstoday.com

President Biden promises to “fight hard” for voting rights law as state restrictions increase

President Joe Biden protects voting rights as Republican-led governments in Texas and other states pass new restrictions that make it more difficult to cast ballots on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa genocide I appealed to the parliament to enact a large-scale law. Celebrating its 100th anniversary in Oklahoma on Tuesday, he called on members of parliament, including two senators from his party, to postpone action on the voting bill. In the words of the late Congressman John Lewis, Biden said voting rights were “precious” and must be protected. He vowed that June would be the “month of action” at Capitol Hill as Congress considers a bill that is one of his administration’s top priorities. “We will not give up,” Biden said. Talked about Bill S. 1. Republicans in the State Capitol across the country are pushing for what experts say is a wave of unprecedented bills aimed at restricting access to ballot boxes. The Republican Party argues that the bill aims to prevent the fraud of voters, but the Democratic Party aims to weaken the voting rights of the minority in particular. We will discontinue the ballot box and drive-through voting center. The bill was blocked only when the Democratic Party of Texas left the House of Representatives on Sunday night, but Republican Governor Greg Abbott said he would eventually order a special meeting to ensure its passage. Said. Federal Voting Law during an event commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Tarsa racial slaughter. In this case, a white mob plundered and burned down Tulsa’s Greenwood district. The area was known as “Black Wall Street.” As many as 300 Black Tulsa were killed and thousands of survivors were temporarily detained in concentration camps under the supervision of the National Guard. Biden says the state must be aware of a long-forgotten chapter in history and takes action on important issues facing black Americans, such as police cheating and restricted voting rights. I promised that I can’t choose what I want to know, not what I should know, “Biden said. “I came here to fill the silence, because the wounds deepen in the silence.” But Biden, despite his pledge to continue fighting to pass legislation that protects voting rights, is his greatest. Admitted that the obstacles may be within his party. Biden has two to explain why he has not enacted some of the most ambitious elements of his agenda. He summoned Democrats and pointed out that the low majority of the House of Representatives and the even division of the Senate hindered legislative negotiations on important issues such as voting rights. Biden lamented the question of whether he could not. Senator who voted more with my Republican friends. “It looked like a veiled reference to Democratic Sensei. Joe Manchin, West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema, Arizona. The rule requires 60 votes to be passed in order for most bills to pass, and many of the Democratic Party’s top priorities, such as voting rights and gun control, are invalidated upon arrival in the 50-50 Senate. Mr. Cinema is a supporter of the voting rights bill that passed the Senate known as the “People’s Law,” but Mr. Manchin refused to sign the bill because it was “too wide.” But Manchin and Cinema aren’t the only ones opposed to abolishing Philibuster. As many as 10 Democratic senators change rules, even for legislation that requires passage, such as the voting rights bill. Biden himself is reluctant to say that he does not want to end Philibuster. It is unclear whether Biden’s comments will change the view of senators facing tough choices amid increasing pressure. Yes. Senior Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., told a colleague that he would submit a voting rights bill in the week of June 21st to actually test the senator’s position. “The working period in June will be extremely demanding,” Schmar said in a letter to a colleague last week. “Our determination will be tested.” Biden said Kamala. He ordered Vice President Harris to take the lead. The administration’s efforts to protect the right to vote, under her leadership, gave Americans access to voting, as they did in the past and during the 2020 elections. Declared to “overcome” efforts to reduce again. The 2020 election saw record voting rates despite the new voting restrictions. It is the root cause of immigrants from Central America. Includes efforts to address, the guidance of the National Space Council, and efforts to increase access to the broadband Internet. We are working with voting groups, community organizations and the private sector to strengthen our voting rights and promote the passage of voting rights laws on the Voting Hills. Our mission is to make voting accessible to all American voters and to ensure that all votes are counted through a free, fair and transparent process. This is a democratic job, “she said.___ Associated Press writers Jonathan Lemire of New York and Darling Superville of Tulsa, Oklahoma contributed to this report.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
AFP

Biden labors to deliver promised change to African Americans

President Joe Biden -- who is popular with Black Americans, a voting bloc that helped him win the White House -- promised to "deliver some real change" during his first term in office. While he and Kamala Harris, the country's first Black vice president, have made some inroads, they already have encountered some stumbling blocks as well. Here is a look at Biden's relationship with the African American community, as he prepares to visit Tulsa for the 100th anniversary of a race massacre in the Oklahoma city, one of the worst incidents of racial violence in US history:
Aerospace & Defensekelo.com

U.S. state governors urge Biden to support Lockheed’s F-35 jet

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Governors of U.S. states that represent both political parties have written letters to President Joe Biden supporting the purchase of F-35 jets made by Lockheed Martin Co. Biden’s $753 billion national security budget request, expected by Congress on Friday, will boost research and development spending to prepare...
Presidential Electiongreenwichsentinel.com

Reps. Fiorello Urges President Biden, CT Congressional Delegation to Stop Extradition of U.S. Veteran

State Representatives Kimberly Fiorello (R-149), the granddaughter of a North Korean refugee and the great-niece of an advocate for North Korean defectors, is urging Connecticut’s Congressional Delegation and President Biden to act swiftly to save U.S. veteran Christopher Ahn, who is facing possible extradition for aiding North Korean escapees. Mr....
Energy IndustryPosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Grassley: Biofuels should get infrastructure support, but his vote doesn’t depend on it

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley said Wednesday he wouldn’t vote against President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill based solely on its lack of money for the biofuels industry.  “I want (biofuels) included, but if it was not included, that wouldn’t necessarily determine how I vote on the bill,” Grassley told Iowa reporters. He signed a letter with […] The post Grassley: Biofuels should get infrastructure support, but his vote doesn’t depend on it appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Presidential Electionnaked capitalism

Why Biden Is Not a Transformational President

Yves here. Readers are commenting regularly on what a damp squib Biden is proving to be, despite continuing aggressive press air cover. A fresh example from a fax machine in yesterday’s Links:. In “election ’24” news, Biden has already blown it:. “U.S. President Joe Biden will rely on ally countries...