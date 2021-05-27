Feenstra, Iowa Members Urge President Biden to Uphold Promise to Support Biofuels

President Joe Biden protects voting rights as Republican-led governments in Texas and other states pass new restrictions that make it more difficult to cast ballots on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa genocide I appealed to the parliament to enact a large-scale law. Celebrating its 100th anniversary in Oklahoma on Tuesday, he called on members of parliament, including two senators from his party, to postpone action on the voting bill. In the words of the late Congressman John Lewis, Biden said voting rights were “precious” and must be protected. He vowed that June would be the “month of action” at Capitol Hill as Congress considers a bill that is one of his administration’s top priorities. “We will not give up,” Biden said. Talked about Bill S. 1. Republicans in the State Capitol across the country are pushing for what experts say is a wave of unprecedented bills aimed at restricting access to ballot boxes. The Republican Party argues that the bill aims to prevent the fraud of voters, but the Democratic Party aims to weaken the voting rights of the minority in particular. We will discontinue the ballot box and drive-through voting center. The bill was blocked only when the Democratic Party of Texas left the House of Representatives on Sunday night, but Republican Governor Greg Abbott said he would eventually order a special meeting to ensure its passage. Said. Federal Voting Law during an event commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Tarsa racial slaughter. In this case, a white mob plundered and burned down Tulsa’s Greenwood district. The area was known as “Black Wall Street.” As many as 300 Black Tulsa were killed and thousands of survivors were temporarily detained in concentration camps under the supervision of the National Guard. Biden says the state must be aware of a long-forgotten chapter in history and takes action on important issues facing black Americans, such as police cheating and restricted voting rights. I promised that I can’t choose what I want to know, not what I should know, “Biden said. “I came here to fill the silence, because the wounds deepen in the silence.” But Biden, despite his pledge to continue fighting to pass legislation that protects voting rights, is his greatest. Admitted that the obstacles may be within his party. Biden has two to explain why he has not enacted some of the most ambitious elements of his agenda. He summoned Democrats and pointed out that the low majority of the House of Representatives and the even division of the Senate hindered legislative negotiations on important issues such as voting rights. Biden lamented the question of whether he could not. Senator who voted more with my Republican friends. “It looked like a veiled reference to Democratic Sensei. Joe Manchin, West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema, Arizona. The rule requires 60 votes to be passed in order for most bills to pass, and many of the Democratic Party’s top priorities, such as voting rights and gun control, are invalidated upon arrival in the 50-50 Senate. Mr. Cinema is a supporter of the voting rights bill that passed the Senate known as the “People’s Law,” but Mr. Manchin refused to sign the bill because it was “too wide.” But Manchin and Cinema aren’t the only ones opposed to abolishing Philibuster. As many as 10 Democratic senators change rules, even for legislation that requires passage, such as the voting rights bill. Biden himself is reluctant to say that he does not want to end Philibuster. It is unclear whether Biden’s comments will change the view of senators facing tough choices amid increasing pressure. Yes. Senior Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., told a colleague that he would submit a voting rights bill in the week of June 21st to actually test the senator’s position. “The working period in June will be extremely demanding,” Schmar said in a letter to a colleague last week. “Our determination will be tested.” Biden said Kamala. He ordered Vice President Harris to take the lead. The administration’s efforts to protect the right to vote, under her leadership, gave Americans access to voting, as they did in the past and during the 2020 elections. Declared to “overcome” efforts to reduce again. The 2020 election saw record voting rates despite the new voting restrictions. It is the root cause of immigrants from Central America. Includes efforts to address, the guidance of the National Space Council, and efforts to increase access to the broadband Internet. We are working with voting groups, community organizations and the private sector to strengthen our voting rights and promote the passage of voting rights laws on the Voting Hills. Our mission is to make voting accessible to all American voters and to ensure that all votes are counted through a free, fair and transparent process. This is a democratic job, “she said.___ Associated Press writers Jonathan Lemire of New York and Darling Superville of Tulsa, Oklahoma contributed to this report.