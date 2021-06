Adoration and Vocations: Receiving the Call from the Heart of God. To be ordained to the transitional diaconate June 11. The Eucharist is a gift that springs from the heart of God. It is the expression of his great desire to remain with us, to continue to speak to us in the depths of our hearts, and to transform our souls so that only Christ radiates through us in our words and deeds. In other words, the Eucharist is the extension of God’s friendship with his people. I have called you friends, Christ told his apostles on the night of the Last Supper. The servant does not know what his master is doing; but I have called you friends, for all that I have heard from my Father I have made known to you.