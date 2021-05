Internet search results for fake Covid-19 vaccination cards have spiked after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that vaccinated individuals did not need to wear a mask, Forbes reports.Based on Google Trends over the last 90 days, it looked as though unvaccinated Americans were considering avoiding a Covid-19 vaccine by potentially obtaining a fake vaccination card.Search terms like “fake covid card” and “fake covid vaccine card” soared after the CDC released new guidance on 13 May for Americans fully vaccinated against Covid-19. The guidance allows for fully vaccinated individuals to forgo wearing a mask and adhering to...