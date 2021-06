After going almost dormant for a time, the minivan market is getting competitive again. Sure, for the most part it’s still the Chrysler Pacifica and Honda Odyssey that first leap to many people’s minds when they talk about the “station wagon of the ‘90s.” While some automakers ceded control of the segment to the “Big Two,” others are now rallying to give potential buyers (or leasees) some stunningly good options beyond the Pacifica and Odyssey.