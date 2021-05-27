Frost Advisory issued for Central Piscataquis by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-28 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-28 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Central Piscataquis FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 6 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures around 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Central Piscataquis County. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 6 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.alerts.weather.gov