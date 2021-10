Body NORMAN-- Norman North pounded out 11 hits Thursday on its way to a 7-3 victory over the Ponca City Lady Cats in a district softball game. North scored one run in the first and built its lead to 7-0 with two in the second and four more in the fourth. Ponca City got all three of its runs in the seventh.

PONCA CITY, OK ・ 9 DAYS AGO