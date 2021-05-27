Dragalia Lost – Gala Dragalia starts on May 27, preview trailer released

Xbox fans got their first look at I Am Fish this week. The new title from Curve Digital might look a bit familiar to Finding Nemo fans. Four fish were friends together in a pet shop. But, they get separated and have to find their way back to each other. If you liked I Am Bread and other physics games like it, you will probably be pleased with I Am Fish. (Seeing as how both were produced by Curve Digital, it won't be hard to imagine.) People seemed to be excited to get back in the water with the developer as evidenced by these responses on social media. I mean, it is hard to argue with that trailer. This game looks like it will be a cute adventure that doesn’t overstay its welcome. Really, what more can you ask for in these moments. Check out some of the reactions right here.