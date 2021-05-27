Cancel
Dragalia Lost – Gala Dragalia starts on May 27, preview trailer released

By Bryce
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new Gala Dragalia is coming to Dragalia Lost on May 27 at 11pm PT. This summoning event will feature the five star versions of Gala Mascula (water/blade) and Sharpshooter Sarisse (water/close-range manacaster). A preview of this event and its adventurers can be seen in the trailer below.

nintendoeverything.com
