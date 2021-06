Social media giants have been inviting more and more scrutiny from governments around the world, thanks to the dangers of misinformation and social polarization. India, once a safe haven for social media companies with barely any regulations, has been growing more and more stringent, and with the new IT rules, has completely turned the industry on its head. It is no revelation that the Central government and microblogging site Twitter have been in a bit of a tussle recently, but now, it seems like the country’s administration is all set for a full-on legal battle.