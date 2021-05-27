Cancel
Molokai Clusters Identified, Expanded

By Catherine Cluett Pactol, Editor
themolokaidispatch.com
 12 days ago

As of last Friday, 24 COVID-19 cases on Molokai in the last two weeks have been identified as part of two separate clusters. The total number of cases since the pandemic have risen to 76 as of Sunday, according to the Dept. of Health. Nineteen cases are related to a Molokai General Hospital construction cluster that began when a Maui contractor working at the site tested positive on May 11. Five cases have been identified by DOH contact tracers as a separate restaurant cluster.

themolokaidispatch.com
