Putting Together Your Summer Reading List? Check Out Our Recommendations
Whether on the beach or in the backyard, these 15 summer releases will have you turning the page. Ah, Memorial Day, the unofficial start of summer, a time for indulging in a good page-turner. Whether you love fiction, nonfiction, mystery, or romance (or all four), you’ll find something to enjoy on our list of some of the most talked-about books coming out this summer. So, heading to the beach or just the backyard, check out our 15 exciting new genre-spanning books to look out for. (We’ve organized them by publication date.)www.bu.edu
Comments / 0