The 2021 hurricane season is upon us, and once again, the US can expect an above-average season. The experts at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predict anywhere from 6-10 hurricanes with 3-5 of those at a CAT 3 level or higher. As we continue to see, year- in and year- out, higher frequency and increased intensity of hurricanes, experts agree that we must continue to strive for greater preparedness for our communities.