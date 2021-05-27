Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
India

Analysis-Political risk haunts Latam investors as Peru election nears

By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) – Peru’s closely watched presidential election race between two polarized candidates is the latest in a string of political risk events haunting investors in Latin America, a region struggling to keep up with its global peers despite a commodities boom. Latin America was engulfed in social unrest...

wibqam.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guillermo Lasso
Person
Keiko Fujimori
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Imf#Peru#Economy#Reuters#Barings#Embi#Sol#Venezuelan#Lazard Asset Management#Msci#Latin American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
Place
Americas
Country
India
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
Related
Politicsmacaubusiness.com

Peru marks a week since presidential election, no result

Peru on Sunday marked a week since presidential elections whose results have been delayed by fraud claims from rightwing candidate Keiko Fujimori, who risks an imminent corruption trial if leftist rival Pedro Castillo holds on to his narrow lead. Amid rising tension, supporters of both candidates thronged the capital Lima...
Politicsb975.com

Peru’s socialists cheer election win as conservatives pledge to fight on

LIMA (Reuters) – Peru’s socialist party and presidential candidate Pedro Castillo have cheered their likely victory in the Andean country’s tightly-contested election, despite right-wing rival Keiko Fujimori’s pledge to fight on until the last vote is counted. The polarized contest, a crossroads moment for the mineral-rich nation, seems set to...
AdvocacyUS News and World Report

Peru's Fujimori Leads Protest to Annul Votes as Castillo Nears Win

LIMA (Reuters) -Peruvian right-wing presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori, who is likely to lose a runoff election against her socialist rival, on Saturday led a protest in Lima , calling again for the annulment of votes that did not favor her. "If the (electoral) jury analyzes this, the election will be...
Politicsdnyuz.com

As Castillo nears victory, Peru prepares for what comes next

Lima, Peru – The official result has yet to be declared but Pedro Castillo appears all but certain to be Peru’s next president. The radical-left outsider will face an uphill struggle to unite the bitterly divided Andean nation, however, and the most urgent question will be whether he moderates his politics or insists on the Marxist policies in his Free Peru party manifesto.
PoliticsVenezuelanalysis.com

Venezuela Rejects Accusations of Election Meddling in Peru

Leftist Candidate Pedro Castillo celebrates in front of supporters in Lima, Peru (@KawsachunNews / Twitter) Mexico City, Mexico, June 16, 2021 (venezuelanalysis.com) – Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza dismissed accusations by former Colombian President Andrés Pastrana that Nicolás Maduro was behind leftist candidate Pedro Castillo’s victory in Peru’s presidential election.
Politicsthestkittsnevisobserver.com

Peru: Election Winner Castillo Says ‘He’s Not a Communist’

LIMA, June 16 (Reuters) – Pedro Castillo, a former teacher and political outsider on the verge of being named president of Peru, has looked to temper fears in the divided Andean nation after a slow vote count showed him winning the June 6 ballot. Socialist Castillo on Tuesday claimed victory...
Presidential ElectionPublic Radio International PRI

Peru election results

Peruvian socialist candidate Pedro Castillo appears to have won the race for president by a quarter of a percentage point, according to a full tally by the country’s elections officials. But as The World’s Latin America correspondent Jorge Valencia reports, the race has not been called officially, and opposing conservative candidate Keiko Fujimori is claiming voting fraud.
Presidential Electionla-croix.com

Cardinal calls for unity as Peru grapples with presidential election outcome

Peruvian presidential candidate Pedro Castillo claiming victory waves to his supporters on the balcony of his party's headquarters in Lima, Peru, 15 June 2021 -- despite the National Office of Electoral Processes still unable to proclaim the winner. (Photo by EPA/Stringer/MaxPPP) As the row over counting of the tightly-fought presidential election in Peru continues, a Peruvian cardinal has stressed on unity in the Latin American country.
Worldglobalorder.live

An election in Peru and a copper plant in Tamil Nadu

What connects a new president in Lima, a smelter in Thoothukudi, China, Pakistan and Balochistan? Copper. Officials at a copper mine in Peru. The school-teacher Pedro Castillo has won the election in Peru narrowly defeating his rival Keiko Fujimori by barely 44,000 votes in the south American country. It would be wrong to pigeonhole Castillo and Fujimori into Western, especially American, mainstream media boxes of ‘socialist’ and ‘conservative’, as explained here by Alonso Gurmendi, Professor of International Law at Universidad del Pacífico Law School, in Lima, Peru.
Presidential ElectionBBC

Peru election: Why has no winner been declared?

Voters in Peru were asked to choose between two radically different candidates in the second round of the presidential election held on 6 June. Left-wing former school teacher Pedro Castillo faced his right-wing rival Keiko Fujimori in the most polarised poll in Peru's recent history. It took more than a...
Presidential ElectionBloomberg

U.S. Says Peru’s Contested Election Was ‘Model of Democracy’

The U.S. described Peru’s contested presidential elections as “free, fair, accessible and peaceful,” contradicting claims made by right-wing candidate Keiko Fujimori that the vote was plagued by irregularities. “Those recent elections are a model of democracy in the region,” State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement on Tuesday,...
Politicsarcamax.com

Constitutional crisis roils Peru as election official quits

Peru is in the grip of a constitutional crisis as the departure of a key election official creates a new obstacle to naming the next president. Luis Arce, one of the four-member committee responsible for declaring the winner of the June 6 presidential vote, was suspended after he refused to take any further part in the electoral process. That makes it impossible for his colleagues to proceed until someone takes his place.
Presidential Electionstratfor.com

Election Fraud Claims Will Haunt Peru’s Next President

Accusations of voter fraud, along with resistance from opposition parties and business elites, will likely undermine the administration of Peru’s presumed next president, leading to chronic political instability that could weaken the South American country’s business climate. Far-left candidate Pedro Castillo won Peru’s June 6 presidential run-off election by a slim margin of 44,816 votes. But his victory has yet to be made official due to fraud allegations launched by his conservative opponent, Keiko Fujimori, who is contesting roughly 200,000 ballots. While it has yet to make a final decision, Peru’s independent National Elections Jury (JNE) has already nullified several complaints brought by Fujimori’s legal team. And international and domestic observer bodies, including the U.S. State Department, have also found no evidence of voter fraud, proclaiming Peru’s June 6 election to be free and fair. Despite the controversy, Castillo is thus still expected to eventually be sworn in as Peru’s...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX cheers weak U.S. data; Mexican central bank awaited

* Mexican central bank expected to hold rates * MSCI on Argentina in focus By Ambar Warrick June 24 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso rose on Thursday ahead of a central bank rate decision, while other Latin American currencies surged after middling U.S. labor data dispelled some concerns over immediate policy tightening by the Federal Reserve. The peso rose about 0.7%, with the Mexican central bank widely expected to stand pat on rates. But the bank's guidance on policy will be closely watched, given a recent rise in inflation. Data on Thursday showed consumer prices in the first half of June rose more than expected, while a separate reading showed Mexico's jobless rate declined in May. "The bank will likely highlight the recent upside inflation surprises, noting that they have largely been related to the increase in prices of energy items and the bottlenecks related to reopening of the economy," Credit Suisse analysts wrote in a note to clients. But with core inflation- which strips away volatile food and energy items- also rising, analysts speculated that the bank may have a more hawkish than expected statement. While the peso had benefited from relatively higher rates at the start of the year, hikes in regional peer Brazil, as well as a cut in Mexican lending rates in February, diminished the peso's appeal for carry trade. Brazil's real rose 0.6%, while Chile's peso led gains across Latam with a 1% jump, as minutes of the Chilean central bank's recent meeting showed it had mulled raising interest rates. Sentiment toward emerging markets improved after U.S. weekly jobless claims fell much less than expected, while new orders for U.S.-made capital goods unexpectedly fell in May. The data eased some fears over imminent policy tightening by the Fed, given that the labor market is a major factor for the bank to consider halting its massive stimulus program. Latam stocks also rose, with MSCI's index of regional stocks rising 0.9% and outpacing the broader emerging market index. Focus was also on Argentine markets, with index provider MSCI expected to provide an update after the U.S. market close on whether Argentina can remain part of its benchmark emerging market index. If not, the country's assets will face relegation to frontier markets or standalone status. Ejection from the MSCI emerging market index could also result in outflows of $610 million from Argentinian stocks, JPMorgan calculated. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1366.66 0.45 MSCI LatAm 2673.04 0.92 Brazil Bovespa 129037.33 0.47 Mexico IPC 50106.51 -0.13 Chile IPSA 4387.92 0.4 Argentina MerVal 66167.57 0.117 Colombia COLCAP 1265.05 1.45 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.9317 0.64 Mexico peso 20.0210 0.72 Chile peso 727.9 1.05 Colombia peso 3770.63 0.28 Peru sol 3.9748 0.10 Argentina peso 95.5500 -0.01 (interbank) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick; Editing by Dan Grebler)