The College Football Experience on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network continues it’s 2021 College Football season preview series with the Big 12 Conference preview. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) & Patty C (@PattyC831) go team by team in the Big 12 and predict what would be a good season for each team and which teams have good value to contend for the Big 12 Conference title? Will Oklahoma and Lincoln Riley take another regular season loss early in the year? Is this the year Matt Campbell wins a conference title for Iowa State? Are the West Virginia Mountaineers flying under the radar? How will Steve Sarkisian do in year one with the Longhorns? Is Kansas State a lock for the over on the win total? Will Baylor find a way to move the ball offensively? Is this going to be another special year for Gary Patterson and the TCU Horned Frogs? Is Matt Wells going to need to make a bowl game to save his job? Could Lance Leipold to Kansas be the best hire of the offseason? Are Mike Gundy and the Oklahoma State Cowboys another team with great value to play in the Big 12 Championship? We talk it all on this special edition episode of The College Football Experience.