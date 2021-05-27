Rumor: New Switch model coming in September or October with announcement soon, new Metroid on the way this year
According to a new report from Bloomberg, Nintendo will “begin assembly of its new Switch as soon as July and release the upgraded replacement for its four-year-old game console in September or October”. The site further adds that the system is “likely to be priced higher than the $299 original” and “may be announced ahead of the E3 conference starting June 12 to allow publishers to showcase their full range of Switch games at the global event”.nintendoeverything.com