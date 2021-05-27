Cancel
Rumor: New Switch model coming in September or October with announcement soon, new Metroid on the way this year

By Brian Richards
nintendoeverything.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a new report from Bloomberg, Nintendo will “begin assembly of its new Switch as soon as July and release the upgraded replacement for its four-year-old game console in September or October”. The site further adds that the system is “likely to be priced higher than the $299 original” and “may be announced ahead of the E3 conference starting June 12 to allow publishers to showcase their full range of Switch games at the global event”.

nintendoeverything.com
Emily Rogers
