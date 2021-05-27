Cancel
Helena, MT

Registration open for Montana Farm to School Summit

By MSU NEWS SERVICE
Belgrade News
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOZEMAN — Registration is now open for the Montana Farm to School Summit: Digging Deeper, to be held Aug. 11-12 in Helena, with early bird registration and discounts ending Monday, May 31. The conference is co-hosted by Montana State University’s Montana Team Nutrition program. Participants will learn how schools and...

www.belgrade-news.com
