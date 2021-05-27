Siegel stays alive in Class AAA baseball tournament

VERONA, Wis. -- Behind a four-under 68 from graduate student Stuart Fuller for a top-five finish, the High Point University men's golf team had the best round of the field in the final round of the 2021 Badger Invitational on Tuesday (Sept. 28) with a 285 (-3). Tuesday's round moved the Panthers up to seventh place in the tournament and was six strokes better than the second round and a 13-shot improvement from round one. High Point's finishing round was also one of the best single rounds of the entire field, coming in tied for the sixth-lowest team score in one round out of the 42 that were played. HPU's 285 was better than any single round from all seven programs the Panthers finished above and was better than rounds from Power-5 programs Wisconsin and Iowa State.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO