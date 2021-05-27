CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siegel stays alive in Class AAA baseball tournament

By MONTE HALE mhale@mainstreetmediatn.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleMost starting pitchers live for the moment, and Siegel's Matthew Kirby faced it on Wednesday in an elimination game against Brighton in the Class AAA state baseball tournament at Siegel. After a shaky first inning, Kirby closed out the deal and led the Stars to an 11-3 victory and into...

