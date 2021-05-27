Cancel
Kalaupapa, HI

Pitching Our Tents

Opinion by Father Pat Killilea, St. Francis Church, Kalaupapa. You may have heard the one about the detective who, on being interviewed by a friend, was asked why he stayed in a tent. He responded that he was under cover. When I think of a tent, I usually think of a scout troop or an army platoon pitching their tents under the wild blue yonder. I think of the tinkers, the Irish traveling folk, who pitched their tents on the side of the road and made tin cans for the local people. I think also of the apostles, Peter, James and John, on the mountain of Jesus’ transfiguration. As the gospel tells us, Peter wanted to pitch three tents on that mountain, one for Jesus, one for Moses and one for Elijah.

