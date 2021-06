Hello Games released in new update for No Man’s Sky a few moments ago. Find out all that comes with of today patch on June 2, 2021. No Man’s Sky update 3.50 and now available for download. According to ours information, the file size is about 13 Gb on the PS4 and 11.9 GB on the Xbox Series X this may vary depending on on the platform. It will be mandatory to download this update if you wish to play the game online.