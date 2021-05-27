Cancel
CORRECTED-Mall operator Hammerson launches 700 mln euro sustainability-linked bond

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
 12 days ago

(Corrects to say co is shifting existing debt profile, not cutting debt, in paragraph 1)

May 27 (Reuters) - Mall operator Hammerson on Thursday launched a real estate sustainability-linked bond of 700 million euros ($853.30 million) as it shifts the profile of its existing debt.

“The linking of the bond to our sustainability targets brings a stronger alignment between our financial and sustainability goals,” Chief Financial Officer Himanshu Raja said. ($1 = 0.8203 euros) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

