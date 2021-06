In honor of Police Week May 9-15, Mayor Michael Victorino has directed the Kalana O Maui Building to be lit in blue tonight, Thursday and Friday. “The men and women of the Maui Police Department stand in watch over our residents, risking their lives to protect the people of Maui County,” Mayor Victorino said. “Officers, past and present, are dedicated to our community and have served us faithfully. We thank our front-line heroes for all they do, each and every day.”