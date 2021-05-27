Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
India

Indian economy not as hard hit as first wave but uncertainties remain, says RBI

By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleMUMBAI (Reuters) – India’s economy has not moderated to the extent it did during the first wave but uncertainties can act as a deterrent in the short term, the Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday. In its annual report, the central bank said the country’s growth prospects now essentially...

wibqam.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manoj Kumar
Person
Jacqueline Wong
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian#Economy#Reuters#The Reserve Bank Of India#The Central Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
Place
Mumbai
Related
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX cheers weak U.S. data; Mexican central bank awaited

* Mexican central bank expected to hold rates * MSCI on Argentina in focus By Ambar Warrick June 24 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso rose on Thursday ahead of a central bank rate decision, while other Latin American currencies surged after middling U.S. labor data dispelled some concerns over immediate policy tightening by the Federal Reserve. The peso rose about 0.7%, with the Mexican central bank widely expected to stand pat on rates. But the bank's guidance on policy will be closely watched, given a recent rise in inflation. Data on Thursday showed consumer prices in the first half of June rose more than expected, while a separate reading showed Mexico's jobless rate declined in May. "The bank will likely highlight the recent upside inflation surprises, noting that they have largely been related to the increase in prices of energy items and the bottlenecks related to reopening of the economy," Credit Suisse analysts wrote in a note to clients. But with core inflation- which strips away volatile food and energy items- also rising, analysts speculated that the bank may have a more hawkish than expected statement. While the peso had benefited from relatively higher rates at the start of the year, hikes in regional peer Brazil, as well as a cut in Mexican lending rates in February, diminished the peso's appeal for carry trade. Brazil's real rose 0.6%, while Chile's peso led gains across Latam with a 1% jump, as minutes of the Chilean central bank's recent meeting showed it had mulled raising interest rates. Sentiment toward emerging markets improved after U.S. weekly jobless claims fell much less than expected, while new orders for U.S.-made capital goods unexpectedly fell in May. The data eased some fears over imminent policy tightening by the Fed, given that the labor market is a major factor for the bank to consider halting its massive stimulus program. Latam stocks also rose, with MSCI's index of regional stocks rising 0.9% and outpacing the broader emerging market index. Focus was also on Argentine markets, with index provider MSCI expected to provide an update after the U.S. market close on whether Argentina can remain part of its benchmark emerging market index. If not, the country's assets will face relegation to frontier markets or standalone status. Ejection from the MSCI emerging market index could also result in outflows of $610 million from Argentinian stocks, JPMorgan calculated. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1366.66 0.45 MSCI LatAm 2673.04 0.92 Brazil Bovespa 129037.33 0.47 Mexico IPC 50106.51 -0.13 Chile IPSA 4387.92 0.4 Argentina MerVal 66167.57 0.117 Colombia COLCAP 1265.05 1.45 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.9317 0.64 Mexico peso 20.0210 0.72 Chile peso 727.9 1.05 Colombia peso 3770.63 0.28 Peru sol 3.9748 0.10 Argentina peso 95.5500 -0.01 (interbank) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick; Editing by Dan Grebler)
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares rise on financials, post weekly gains

BENGALURU, June 25 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed higher on Friday, booking their fifth weekly gain in six weeks as falling COVID-19 cases and surge in vaccinations boosted confidence in an economic recovery. Driven by gains in heavyweight financials, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.44% higher at 15,860.35...
Economyindialife.us

RBI extends restrictions on Punjab-based Hindu Co-operative Bank

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has extended the restrictions on Hindu Co-operative Bank Limited, based out of Pathankot, Punjab, in terms of withdrawal and deposit limits along with grant of loans, till September 24, 2021. RBI had first imposed the restrictions with effect from the close of business on...
EconomyThe Money Times

Indian economy might grow in current financial year.

The Indian economy is expected to increase by 8.4-10.1 per cent this fiscal year, up from 7.3 per cent in the previous year, according to the economic think tank, NCAER. The National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) has called for significant budgetary support to boost economic growth in its quarterly economic assessment.
Economysamachar-news.com

Indian economy poised for recovery in FY22, says SBI Chairman

Although the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic again brought businesses and economic activities to a standstill, Chairman of the State Bank of India (SBI), Dinesh Kumar Khara has expressed hope that the country’s economy would recover in the ongoing financial year. The Chairman noted that the global economy contracted by 3.3 per cent in 2020 with the pandemic causing significant loss of lives and livelihood.
Economyagnetwest.com

Uncertainty Remains as Some Markets Begin to Pick Up Demand

As markets for agricultural products begin to increase their demand, some uncertainty remains. Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO, Ryan Jacobsen said that the slow reopening of some schools was a good indicator of some normalcy returning to food markets. However, there is a bit of skepticism as to how markets will continue to shift with California lifting the pandemic-related restrictions.
BusinessWorld Bank Blogs

Outlook for precious metals remains bright, but uncertainty looms

Precious metal prices trended higher during the second quarter of 2021 but retraced markedly in mid-June following the US Federal Reserve’s stance toward a faster tightening of monetary policy. More broadly, strengthening demand and ongoing inflation concerns boosted gold prices while silver and platinum prices were further supported by the ongoing recovery in industrial activity and some supply disruptions. Precious metal prices are anticipated to stay high in 2021 before retreating in 2022.
StocksCNBC

Market volatility is back as Covid and Fed uncertainty hit sentiment

LONDON — Volatility is back for global stock markets, triggered by uncertainty over central banks' plans for monetary policy and rising Covid-19 cases around the world. The VIX volatility index, a real-time measure of volatility expectations over the next 30 days, inched lower on Monday. Last week, the VIX spiked more than 16% to its highest point since May, as markets digested a surprisingly hawkish turn from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
TravelInternational Business Times

Frontier Closures Hit Togo's Economy Hard

When the global pandemic forced Togo's government to close its land borders, taxi driver Kossigan lost his lucrative business ferrying people across the frontier. Now like many others who lived off frontier trade, he is still waiting for the Togo's borders to reopen while earning his keep as a parking lot attendant.
Currenciesbolnews.com

Rupee gains 6 paisas against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee gained 6 paisas against the dollar on Friday, amid demand for the foreign currency ahead of the weekly holidays, dealers said. The exchange rate ended at Rs157.62 against the greenback, compared with the last day’s closing of Rs157.68 in the interbank foreign exchange market. The dealers said...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares rise as financials outweigh losses in Reliance

BENGALURU, June 25 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged higher on Friday as gains in heavyweight financial stocks outweighed losses in Reliance Industries (RELI.NS), which fell a day after its annual general meeting. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) rose 0.19% to 15,820 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN)...
Economyinvesting.com

RBI: Pandemic Reduced Indian Households’ Savings Rate by 21%; Debt Rose

Investing.com -- The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted Indian household savings in a major way with their financial savings down 21% from 10.4% to 8.2% in the October-December quarter of 2021, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India. “The moderation was driven by a significant weakening in the flow...
Businesssamachar-news.com

Take a Look at RBI Measures to Revive MSMEs Amid Covid-19

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent restrictions brought uncertainties for everyone from individuals to businesses. Even as the country was on the path of economic recovery after the first wave of the COVID, the nascent revival was again hit by a massive second wave, affecting the individual borrowers, small businesses and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) the most.
POTUSThe Guardian

The UK economy is barely out of first gear, so now is no time to hit the brakes

It is difficult not to laugh: as the economy has been recovering, in certain sectors, from the biggest contraction in output for several centuries, the Bank of England has been desperate to “achieve” the official inflation target. Finally we learn that it has indeed been achieved – that the index of consumer prices has risen by 2.1% in the past 12 months, marginally over the target of 2% – and, hey presto, there is panic in the ranks.
Public Healthhauterrfly.com

More Indian Working Women Are Suffering From Job Uncertainties In The Pandemic

The pandemic has affected everyone globally – be it in terms of mental health, social life or financially. Many people lost their sources of income; many had to take pay-cuts. Many people remain stuck in jobs that exploit them just because of lack of options. When the situation looked a little relaxed early this year, we were hopeful that companies will recover from the financial loss they faced and the job market would be better. However, the second wave came shredding that optimism for more working women than men.
Worldthescoop.co

AMBD: Financial system remains robust despite COVID-19 uncertainty

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — Brunei’s financial system remains robust despite economic uncertainty in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the central bank’s chief said on Wednesday. The pandemic has reflected the resilience and sustainability of the country’s financial system in 2020 after Autoriti Monetari Brunei Darussalam (AMBD) introduced measures to...
Marketsinvesting.com

Nifty Ends Up; Rating Agencies Cut India’s GDP Growth Forecast for FY22

Investing.com -- Banks led the charge on the indices today after a tepid opening. Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex 30 closed 0.44% and 0.43% higher respectively. Tata Steel Ltd (NS: TISC ) gained the most today, closing up 4.64%, followed by AXIS Bank Ltd (NS: AXBK ), State Bank Of India (NS: SBI ) and ICICI Bank Ltd (NS: ICBK ) that gained 3.06%, 2.83% and 2.48% respectively. Nifty Bank closed up 1.58%.