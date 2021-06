There has been a massive surge in air service to the Hawaiian Islands in recent times with more frequency, bigger airplanes, fancier first class seats, and more airlines getting into the game. But while the tourist destinations on the four primary islands — Kauaʻi, Maui, Oʻahu, and the Big Island — have all benefited, the smaller islands have not. In fact, the other two islands with commercial air service — Molokai and Lānaʻi — have seen their options halved now that Hawaiian has discontinued its outsourced ʻOhana regional service. I had the chance to speak with both Hawaiian CEO Peter Ingram and Southern Air Express/Mokulele CEO Stan Little to get a better understanding of the situation.