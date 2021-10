By Father Pat Killilia, St. Francis Church, Kalaupapa. Sept. 11 dawned bright and breezy. At 7 a.m. there was no sign of the “expected coming” except for the tug boat moored in anticipation in the inner harbor. By 8 a.m., there was still no sight on the water of the long awaited one. I thought to myself, what if it has been hijacked and we have another remake of the Mutiny on the Bounty. Finally, at about 9 a.m., Glauco, the Aquaman, motioned to the horizon, far to the right. There it sat like a huge snail on the ocean surface. By 10 a.m., it had arrived in the outer harbor, by 11 a.m. it had crept into the inner harbor, by 11:30 it had approached the pier and by noon time it had safely docked at the landing. It was Barge Day in Kalaupapa and the action was about to get under way. It would be a day to remember.

