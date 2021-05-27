Cancel
Stocks rise as the economy shows more signs of improvement

By ELAINE KURTENBACH
Plainview Daily Herald
 2021-05-27

BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares rose Friday, powered by encouraging signs that the U.S. economic recovery from the pandemic is gaining momentum. President Joe Biden's proposal fo r a $6 trillion budget boosted buying of shares likely to benefit from heavy government spending. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index climbed 2.2% and...

Joe Biden
Beijing, CN
Sydney
Tokyo, JP
China
Businessinvestorsking.com

Dollar Firm as Traders Brace for U.S. Inflation Data

The U.S. dollar held near multi-month highs on Friday as investors warily awaited U.S. inflation data, while the pound nursed modest losses after Bank of England (BoE) policymakers leaned away from flagging rate rises. Early Asia trade was steady, with the euro pinned below its 200-day moving average at $1.1930...
Stockscarthagenewsonline.com

Stock Market Insights

Growing up around Table Rock Lake teaches you something about lake life. For instance, it can be really difficult to jump off a boat onto a dock, especially when the boat is still moving. In a similar way, the Federal Reserve is trying to do something just like that. However, it seems they are too scared to jump.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Moderna Stock Is Rising Today

Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) were rising 2% as of 11:04 a.m. EDT on Friday. The company didn't report any new developments. Instead, the stock appears to still be benefiting from good news earlier this week as well as strength in the overall stock market. So what. There were two positive...
BusinessInternational Business Times

Data Confirm US Inflation Spike But Are Unlikely To Rattle Fed

Prices have indeed spiked in the United States, government data released Friday said, but analysts believe the increase isn't enough to change minds at the Federal Reserve, which is planning to keep rates low to help the economy recover from the Covid-19 pandemic. The Commerce Department's personal consumption expenditures (PCE)...
Stocksthebharatexpressnews.com

US stocks: Nike and bank stocks push S&P 500 to new highs

The S&P 500 index hit an all-time high on Friday, boosted by gains from Nike and bank stocks, as weaker-than-expected inflation data allayed concerns about a sudden decrease in Federal Reserve stimulus . Nike Inc jumped 14.6% to an all-time high after the sneaker maker forecast sales for the fiscal...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

WRAPUP 1-U.S. consumer spending takes breather; inflation pushes higher

WASHINGTON, June 25 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer spending paused in May as shortages weighed on motor vehicle purchases, but the supply constraints and increased demand for services helped to boost inflation, with the Federal Reserve’s main inflation measure posting its biggest annual increase since 1992. The Commerce Department said on...
StocksBusiness Insider

U.S. Stocks Move Mostly Higher, S&P 500 Reaches New Record Intraday High

(RTTNews) - Stocks have moved mostly higher during trading on Friday, extending the upward move seen in the previous session. With the advance on the day, the S&P 500 has reached a new record intraday high. Currently, the major averages are all in positive territory, although the Nasdaq is underperforming...
StocksLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Investors play Fed Chairman

* Dow advancing, S&P 500 up modestly, Nasdaq just below flat. * Financials lead S&P sector gains; energy weakest group. * Dollar ~flat; gold edges up, crude advances; bitcoin. June 25 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share...
Stocksthewealthrace.com

S&P 500 Rallies to Record Highs – Low Cost Stock & Options Trading | Advanced Online Stock Trading

The S&P 500 simply set a file intraday excessive; the S&P 500’s tech sector alone outperformed the broader market on Thursday, up 0.9% in current buying and selling, and expertise shares like Tesla (TSLA) are making headlines as merchants bounce again into the expansion names that had underperformed to this point for the year-to-date. The intraday excessive follows information of latest information exhibiting a drop in jobless claims and an increase in orders for sturdy items.
BusinessBayStreet.ca

USD/CAD - Canadian Dollar Awaiting U.S. Data

The Canadian dollar was directionless in another uneventful overnight session. Traders are content to await further guidance from the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation report, which is said to be the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation. Higher than expected results will reignite the debate as to the timing of the next U.S. rate increase, and undermine the Canadian dollar.
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

US Treasury Yields Trade in Tight Range Following Consumer Spending Data

NEW YORK, Jun 25 (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury yields trailed in a narrow range on Friday after consumer spending figures for May showed a supply shortage kept general expenses unchanged. and it helped drive inflation. * The Commerce Department said the unchanged reading on consumer spending, which accounts for more...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar notches weekly gain as Fed impact fades

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout, updates prices) * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.2% against the greenback * For the week, the loonie gains 1.3% * Price of U.S. oil settles 1% higher at $74.05 a barrel * Canadian 10-year yield rises 4.4 basis points to 1.460% By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as oil prices climbed and investors grew less worried about the Federal Reserve's shift to more hawkish guidance, with the currency adding to this week's gains. The loonie was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2300 to the greenback, or 81.30 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2271 to 1.2329. It was up 1.3% for the week, clawing back some its decline from the previous week when the Federal Reserve surprised markets by projecting it would begin interest rate hikes in 2023 rather than 2024. "The Fed was a turning point but it wasn't a complete game changer," said Alvise Marino, FX strategist at Credit Suisse in New York. "The fact that the Fed was able to introduce some hawkishness in to the discourse but without causing a tantrum (in the bond market) ... that's something that has allowed risky assets to perform well," Marino said. The S&P 500 index hit a record high as weaker-than-expected U.S. inflation data eased worries about a sudden tapering in stimulus by the Fed. Oil, one of Canada's major exports, notched a fifth consecutive week of gains on expectations demand growth will outstrip supply. U.S. crude oil futures settled 1% higher on Friday at $74.05 a barrel. Canada projects COVID-19 infections will decline rapidly over the next two months, but the more contagious Delta variant risks causing a greater-than-expected resurgence of cases later this year, public health officials said. Canadian government bond yields rose across a steeper curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year was up 4.4 basis points at 1.460%, extending its rebound from last Friday's 3-1/2-month low at 1.364%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Nick Zieminski)
Stockslplresearch.com

Weekly Market Performance – Market Rally and Rebound

The major US markets reversed course from last week and ended the week higher as market participants stepped in to take advantage of last week’s selloff. International markets (MSCI EAFE and MSCI EM) rebounded as well and both had a strong week. All sectors had a positive week. Notable sector leaders this week were energy and financials, the two best performing sectors this year, respectively.
BusinessPosted by
Daily Herald

US economy grows 6.4% in Q1, unchanged from previous rate

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. economy grew at a solid 6.4% rate in the first three months of this year, setting the stage for what economists are forecasting could be the strongest year for the economy in growth led by strong consumer spending. The Commerce Department said Thursday that growth in...