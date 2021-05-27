Cancel
Why You Need to Spend Summer Singing by the Sea in St Augustine

By Nick Dauk
Cover picture for the articleThe oldest city in the US, St Augustine, doesn’t play the same old tune at its annual Music by the Sea concerts, which take place every Wednesday from May to September. Hump day gets a whole lot happier on the St Johns County Ocean Pier in the summertime. The Music by the Sea concert series (May 26-September 1, 2021) begins on the last Wednesday in May and runs weekly until the first Wednesday in September – creating the perfect excuse for you to make a mini-vacation out of it, by booking one of Culture Trip’s curated collections of hotels and experiences.

