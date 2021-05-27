Dodgers announce promotional schedule featuring 10 bobbleheads

The Dodgers announced their promotional schedule for the 2021 season, which will kick off when Dodger Stadium returns to full capacity on June 15. “Reopening Day” will feature special pregame ceremonies and a Justin Turner bobblehead giveaway presented by Spectrum, marking the first of 10 bobblehead dates before the end of the year. The Turner bobblehead will be given to the first 25,000 ticketed fans in attendance on June 15 while supplies last at guest’s point of entry. All other promotional giveaways will be for the first 40,000 fans (subject to change).