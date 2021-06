PayPal has launched instant transfers to bank accounts through its partnership with the National Australia Bank (NAB) and Visa’s real-time payments platform, Visa Direct. The new feature launched uses the New Payment Platform (NPP) via partnership with NAB and it enables transfers from PayPal balance to domestic bank accounts and Visa debit cards within one minute. It is available for transfers as low as USD 2 with maximum transfers dependant on individual consumer history, according to IT News.