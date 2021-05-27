A1A Ale Works
This restaurant on the bayfront offers a full menu made from fresh ingredients as well as a wide selection of beers in their Tap Room. A1A Ale Works features a made-from-scratch menu and an extensive selection of craft beers and craft cocktails. Their menu consists of a delicious blend of Caribbean, Cuban, and Florida influences. This restaurant is located in the historic downtown district of St. Augustine, Florida, and offers amazing views of the bayfront.www.visitstaugustine.com
