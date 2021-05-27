Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Murder of George Floyd: Black Caucus Reflects on Anniversary

By Precinct Reporter News
precinctreporter.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of the California Legislative Black Caucus (CLBC) reflect on the one-year anniversary of the murder of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, by former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin. In a video recording of the fatal arrest, Chauvin can be seen pressing his knee into the neck of Floyd for 9 minutes and 29 seconds. The murder of George Floyd sent shockwaves around the world and renewed calls for comprehensive police reform. Last month, a Minneapolis jury found Chauvin guilty for the murder of George Floyd. The three other officers involved in Floyd’s death are awaiting trial.

