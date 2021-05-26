CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Investing in housing will help marry growth with vibrancy

By Leslie Black-Plumeau
vhfa.org
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleVermont learned last month that its population grew by a slim 2.8% between 2010 and 2020, less than the national average of 7.4%. But by planning to invest millions in American Rescue Plan Act funds in homes and neighborhoods, Vermont policy makers have embraced the opportunity presented by this decade to accelerate community and economic vibrancy. Last week, the Vermont legislature ended its session with a proposed 2022 state budget allocation for housing of $190 million of these federal recovery funds.

www.vhfa.org

Comments / 0

Related
wri.org

3 Ways Federal Investment in Trees and Forests Can Support Economic Growth

To reach the United States’ target of reducing net emissions by 50-52% from 2005 levels by 2030, the federal government and non-federal actors will need to increase the ability of natural and working lands to sequester and store carbon. A recent economy-wide analysis finds that reaching these climate goals will require the United States to enable its lands and forests, or its land carbon sink, to remove at least 913 Mt CO2e annually by 2030, which represents a 13% increase in yearly sequestration over 2019 levels. This increase in sequestration would be equal to the emissions from over 20 million cars every year.
U.S. POLITICS
vhfa.org

Spotlight on ARPA resources for affordable housing

In the newest installment of VHFA's housing video series, VHFA Executive Director Maura Collins interviews Vermont Housing & Conservation Board Policy Director Jennifer Hollar on how federal American Rescue Plan Act pandemic recovery funding is being used to create new affordable homes for Vermonters. The interview discusses how $144 million...
HOMELESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
psrc.org

Growth board to recommend housing strategy

The Growth Management Policy Board will be asked to recommend that the Executive Board approve and initiate implementation of the Regional Housing Strategy at its October 7 meeting. The board will have an opportunity to review comments and potential revisions to the draft strategy prior to taking action. The board...
REAL ESTATE
Nashville Post

Thyme Care lands $22M growth investment

Fresh off its service launch last month, Nashville-based oncology startup Thyme Care has closed a $22 million funding round to build out its predictive analytics software and expand the company’s provider network and partnerships. One-year-old Thyme landed its first partnership last month with Nashville-based insurer Clover Health providing care management...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Legislature#Language Translation#American Rescue Plan Act#Vermonters#Census#Bipoc#Black#Asians#African Americans#Vhfa
CBS Philly

Wolf Administration Cites Pizza Chain In Montgomery County As Proof Of Increased Minimum Wages Working

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Governor Tom Wolf’s administration is joining forces with a pizza chain owner in the call for raising Pennsylvania’s minimum wage. Pennsylvania’s Secretary of Labor and Industry visited “&pizza” in Willow Grove on Thursday. Michael Lastoria, who owns “&pizza,” said an increased wage is critical to keeping people in the food service industry – and keeping them happy. “The entire philosophy behind doing what we do is all about unity and uniting the working class in food service around fair pay,” he said. Lastoria also said paying his workers a living wage has increased the overall success of the business; the chain has more than 50 locations in six states and D.C. Governor Tom Wolf has proposed raising the minimum wage in increments to $15 an hour by 2027. The state minimum wage is currently $7.25.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Nashville Post

TwelveStone Health lands $12M growth investment

A faith-based chronic care management company based in Murfreesboro and led by state Sen. Shane Reeves, TwelveStone Health Partners, has received $12 million in funding to expand its network of infusion centers in the Southeast. The growth capital comes from the health care division of Stamford, Connecticut-based Siena Lending Group....
MURFREESBORO, TN
Columbus Dispatch

MORPC Matters: Infrastructure investment plan in place for central Ohio growth

Transportation infrastructure has long been the measure of progress for civilization. As populations have grown throughout history, so has the need for societies to move themselves and their goods from one place to another. Transportation infrastructure also can be a driver of inclusive and sustainable development. You likely have heard...
OHIO STATE
WSAV News 3

Family Promise helps families find affordable housing

COASTAL EMPIRE, GA. (WSAV) — A local organization that helps families experiencing homelessness in the Coastal Empire has partnered with the City of Savannah and the Land Bank Authority to purchase two single-family homes for those in need. “We have an amazing family that will be moving in this weekend,”...
SAVANNAH, GA
scotteblog.com

Located in Ellicott City, Maryland is now the proud home to one of the very few official Koreatowns in the United States

In a post on social media from Governor Larry Hogan on October 9th:. Maryland is now the proud home to one of the very few official Koreatowns in the United States. Located in Ellicott City, this project has been years in the making, and much of the thanks for its success goes to none other than Maryland’s First Lady who has worked tirelessly to get this done. It is thanks to her that I have grown to understand, appreciate, and love so much about Korean culture.
MARYLAND STATE
pioneerpublishers.com

Help Plan Concord’s Housing Future

CONCORD, CA (Oct. 6, 2021) — The City of Concord invites residents to join the first community meetings about its Housing Element Update, a plan for addressing the City’s housing needs from 2023 through 2031. Participants will learn more about this process and how they can help shape the City’s...
CONCORD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy