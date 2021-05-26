Investing in housing will help marry growth with vibrancy
Vermont learned last month that its population grew by a slim 2.8% between 2010 and 2020, less than the national average of 7.4%. But by planning to invest millions in American Rescue Plan Act funds in homes and neighborhoods, Vermont policy makers have embraced the opportunity presented by this decade to accelerate community and economic vibrancy. Last week, the Vermont legislature ended its session with a proposed 2022 state budget allocation for housing of $190 million of these federal recovery funds.www.vhfa.org
Comments / 0