Woodside to bring solar energy to Pluto LNG
Australian energy major Woodside plans to bring 50 megawatts of solar energy to Pluto LNG facility for Western Australia’s Burrup Peninsula green energy push. Woodside follows the vision to build a large-scale supply of renewable energy to existing and future industry on the Burrup Peninsula, Woodside acting CEO Meg O’Neill says. She sees the region as uniquely placed to capitalise on the state’s renewable energy resources and the willingness of industry, government and other key stakeholders to cooperate on new energy opportunities.www.offshore-energy.biz