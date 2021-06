Today, Virgin Galactic announced that the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) expanded their operator license, to allow passenger flights to space. The road is now open for the first flight to space for paying passengers, from a private company. Virgin Galactic already had an FAA commercial space transportation operator license. But until now, this license allowed the company to make test flights, with its own personnel. This development comes after Virgin Galactic’s latest test flight, on the 22nd of May.