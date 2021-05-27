Summer 2021!!!

Are you ready for the summer?! It’s Memorial Day Weekend, the unofficial start of summer. Oh man, I am so ready to relax and chill out for a while. We got our second Covid vaccine shot two weeks ago so we are fully vaccinated. Woohoo!! I am so excited to go out, travel, and see friends and families again. In fact, an old friend just came to town for a visit and we hung out without social distancing. It was great. I am a big introvert, but even I miss interacting with friends in real life.