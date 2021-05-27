Good morning, Bellport! Locals flock to flower pop-up every Saturday
For many, flowers are a necessary component of any gift given to a loved one—an essential decoration for an event—and a go-to pick-me-up purchase. Bellport pop-up shop owner and artist Fabian Bernal recognized this and realized during the pandemic that a flower shop was just what his town of Bellport needed. Locals flock every Saturday to buy a bouquet, socialize, and most importantly, stop and smell the roses.