One of the most important characters in Falcon and the Winter Soldier, John Walker, was played by Wyatt Russell thanks to a little push from James Gunn. Falcon and the Winter Soldier It was one of the most impressive series so far in 2021. For many, it has even been the best of Marvel Studios on Disney+, surpassing the Wandavision. This has made the comments not stop, despite having finished the first season. James Gunn it would have been part of the success.