BASD board member questions ‘stipends’
BELLEFONTE — During Tuesday night’s Bellefonte school board meeting, one board member questioned why the district was doling out pandemic stipends to staff. The item, which was listed on the agenda under “personnel” would pay $18,500 to several school administrators. The agenda item read: “It is recommended that the Board approve the Stipends for the 20-21 School Year for Administrators who assumed additional responsibilities due to the pandemic and completed assistant superintendent’s tasks.”www.lockhaven.com