Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bellefonte, PA

BASD board member questions ‘stipends’

Lockhaven Express
 13 days ago

BELLEFONTE — During Tuesday night’s Bellefonte school board meeting, one board member questioned why the district was doling out pandemic stipends to staff. The item, which was listed on the agenda under “personnel” would pay $18,500 to several school administrators. The agenda item read: “It is recommended that the Board approve the Stipends for the 20-21 School Year for Administrators who assumed additional responsibilities due to the pandemic and completed assistant superintendent’s tasks.”

www.lockhaven.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Bellefonte, PA
Bellefonte, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Board Members#School Administrators#Staff Members#Assistant Superintendent#School Curriculum#Basd Board#Bellefonte School Board#Covid#Ide#Cdc#Pandemic Stipends#Instructional Coaches#Students#School Year#Personnel#Family Members#Federal Programs#Ss Curriculum#Parents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Public Health
Related
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

Pa. teachers union president wants to see students back in the classroom in 2021-22

The head of Pennsylvania’s largest teacher union is making it clear that he believes districts can return to in-person instruction safely in the 2021-22 school year. With the end of the current school year approaching and thoughts turning to students’ return in the fall, Pennsylvania State Education Association President Rich Askey is encouraging districts to make face-to-face instruction in accordance with the health and safety recommendations of state and national health experts a top priority in the next school year.
Centre County, PAState College

What to Know for Primary Election Day in Centre County

Tuesday is Primary Election Day in Pennsylvania, and those who have not already done so by mail-in or absentee ballot will be casting their votes for nominations for municipal and countywide offices, school boards and statewide judges. Three proposed state constitutional amendments and a statewide referendum also are on the...
Centre County, PAfox8tv.com

Powerfull Voices

Violence and discrimination towards Asian-Americans has become a frequent headline across the nation this year. A Centre County organization is hosting an online event Monday evening to fight back against that trend. The Community Diversity Group will be holding a panel discussion over Zoom, aiming to combat anti-Asian hate. The...
Bellefonte, PALockhaven Express

Around the Town

To Donna Smith of Bellefonte. “The price of success is hard work, dedication to the job at hand, and the determination that whether we win or lose, we have applied the best of ourselves to the task at hand.”. — Vince Lombardi. Word of the Day. Magnum Opus — A...
Pennsylvania StateWJAC TV

State's largest teachers union in favor of in-person return

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The president of Pennsylvania's largest teachers union is expressing support for in-person instruction in the fall. Rich Askey is president of the Pennsylvania State Education Association. He calls an in-person return to school a "top priority" now that many teachers have been vaccinated and older children...
Centre County, PAState College

Centre County Adds 10 COVID-19 Cases, 1 Death over 2 Days

Centre County reported 10 new COVID-19 over the past two days — eight on Sunday and two on Monday — to bring its total to 16,689, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Monday’s total is the county’s lowest single-day increase since Aug. 26. Pennsylvania added 1,111 new positives on...
Centre County, PAnorthcentralpa.com

Centre County schools awarded agriculture education grants

State College, Pa. - As part of the Pennsylvania Farm Bill, approximately $46,601 has been granted to Penn State University and three Centre County school districts to support agricultural education and workforce development projects. The following grants were awarded:. A total of $24,401 to Penn State to fund hydroponics education...
Pennsylvania StateLockhaven Express

Restrictions ease, but BASD remains firm

BELLEFONTE — Although restrictions throughout the state of Pennsylvania are lifted beginning Monday, May 31, the Bellefonte Area School District is standing pat. At Tuesday night’s Bellefonte school board meeting, superintendent Tammie Burnaford said that the district is sticking with its plans for limited graduation attendance. According to Burnaford, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf lifting restrictions doesn’t change things for the district as it is tied to what the Department of Education’s interpretation of the governor’s ruling.
Centre County, PAState College

Mount Nittany Health official shares impact of COVID-19

STATE COLLEGE — It has been a year like no other at Mount Nittany Medical Center, as the health system has seen more than 1,100 people hospitalized because of COVID-19. The center’s executive vice president of system development and chief strategy officer, Tom Charles, discussed the pandemic’s impact on the hospital, its employees and the community during a May 11 meeting with Centre County commissioners.
Pennsylvania StateAOL Corp

Popular pickleball courts causing a ruckus in Pennsylvania

A popular pickleball court in Centre County, Pa., is bringing some neighbors together and driving other ones nuts. WTAJ reports that Patton Township residents around Green Hollow Park are complaining their way of life has been worsened by the racket coming from a park where the growing sport — a hybrid between tennis and badminton — is being played all the time.
Centre County, PAState College

Centre Gives Raises Record Total for Local Nonprofits

For the 10th consecutive year, the Centre County community came through with another record-setting effort in support of local nonprofits. Centre Gives, Centre Foundation’s annual 36-hour online giving event, raised $2,238,995 through 16,624 more than 190 nonprofit organizations between 9 a.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. Wednesday. The total eclipses the...
Centre County, PALockhaven Express

COVID-19 case numbers ‘encouraging’ in Centre County

BELLEFONTE — The Centre County commissioners got a COVID-19 progress report during Tuesday’s regular meeting. Mount Nittany Health Executive Vice President System Development and Chief Strategy Officer Tom Charles addressed the commissioners, speaking at length about the ebbs and flows of the deadly virus and the need to get the community vaccinated.
Bellefonte, PAState College

Schuster Settling in as Bellefonte’s Main Street Manager

BELLEFONTE — Jennilyn Schuster has resided in Bellefonte for just about a year, but already she’s become the “face” of the downtown community. Schuster was recently named Bellefonte’s main street manager under the direction of Downtown Bellefonte Inc. The position is associated with Main Street America, a program under the auspices of the National Main Center, and in this position, she will help to revitalize older and historic commercial districts in the borough to build vibrant neighborhoods and thriving economies.