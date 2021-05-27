Power in Heels in Patchogue honorees named

This year, five honorees have been named out of the list of nominees for the distinction. Candidates are judged on three criteria: participation, career accomplishments, community involvement and must live or work in Patchogue. Long Island Community Hospital is the lead sponsor for the event this year and will be giving a $500 scholarship to a young woman to be announced at the event. Power in Heels will take place on Tuesday, June 15 at 12:30 p.m. at the BrickHouse Brewery.