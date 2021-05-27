Cancel
Patchogue, NY

Power in Heels in Patchogue honorees named

By Mariana Dominguez
longislandadvance.net
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year, five honorees have been named out of the list of nominees for the distinction. Candidates are judged on three criteria: participation, career accomplishments, community involvement and must live or work in Patchogue. Long Island Community Hospital is the lead sponsor for the event this year and will be giving a $500 scholarship to a young woman to be announced at the event. Power in Heels will take place on Tuesday, June 15 at 12:30 p.m. at the BrickHouse Brewery.

www.longislandadvance.net
