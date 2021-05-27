The voice of a generation: Patchogue’s Jacqueline Routh
Embracing and embodying all that is the #girlboss aesthetic is Patchogue’s leading lady, Jacqueline Routh. The under-30 dynamo boasts an impressive résumé with her current role as the director of press relations for Suffolk County Legislature presiding officer Rob Calarco (D-7th District), chairwoman of the popping Alive After Five, an executive member of the Patchogue Chamber of Commerce, and formerly a board member of the Patchogue Arts Council.www.longislandadvance.net