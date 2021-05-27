Cancel
Patchogue, NY

With your help, MOCA LIGHTS will return

By Nicole Fuentes
longislandadvance.net
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Patchogue Arts Council is seeking $50,000 in an effort to maintain and expand the MoCA L.I.ghts event and annual festival season, including Arts On Terry (moved to September 2021), which garnered 250,000 visitors and over 50,000 views on social media during its inception last year. In partnership with the...

