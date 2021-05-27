Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Thursday, May 27

By Dustin George-Miller
SB Nation
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s Song of the Day is by an artist that came up randomly for me on a Pandora playlist last year. Steve Gunn was once a backup guitarist for Kurt Vile, who himself used to front The War on Drugs. The thing I like about Steve Gunn is that he’s an absolutely amazing guitarist who nevertheless doesn’t necessarily play in a virtuosic manner — his songs tend to be repetitive, but have a really groove-able vibe, and listening to his stuff after a while you get the sense that yeah, this guy can PLAY. I consider him one of the best singer-songwriters you’ve likely never heard of.

cartilagefreecaptain.sbnation.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vivianne Miedema
Person
Kurt Vile
Person
Ryan Mason
Person
Nikita Parris
Person
Mana Iwabuchi
Person
Marcus Rashford
Person
Zinedine Zidane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Arsenal#Leicester City#Real Madrid#The Hoddle Of Coffee#Tottenham Hotspur News#Npr#Wsl News#Japanese#Lille#Wolfsburg#Lyon#Song#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Three reasons Tottenham Hotspur should ignore the Zaha rumors

Multiple outlets, including our own, have now discussed the idea of Wilfried Zaha joining Tottenham Hotspur. This is one of those rumors that simply will not die as Zaha has been linked with Spurs annually since joining Crystal Palace in 2014/15. However, if you dig into Zaha’s performance on the field and the needs of Tottenham Hotspur, it just is not a fit. Here are three reasons Tottenham Hotspur should continue to pass on Wilfried Zaha.
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

What is going on with the Tottenham Hotspur Women’s team?

With all the hubbub surrounding the men’s team’s search for a new manager and hopefully keep Harry Kane, one could have easily missed major developments with the women. As the men figure out who can come in and clean house, the Tottenham Hotspur Women did just that, allowing contracts to expire on 11 of their 23 players, after advancing in the FA Cup.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Three Tottenham Hotspur players that need a fresh start

When it comes to the offseason, it is going to be busy for Tottenham Hotspur. From hiring a manager to deciding what happens to Harry Kane, there are some really big boulders for the club to move. However, beyond Kane and the manager, and beyond the players we know are leaving, there are a number of Spurs stars whose future is unclear.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Six players fundamental to Tottenham Hotspur rebuild

Tottenham are about to embark on a large-scale rebuild and there are six players fundamental to the project’s long-term success. The club probably won’t come out publicly and admit a rebuild is on tap, but we all know what is required to once again rub shoulders with the Premier League’s elite.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Top 5 Transfer Destinations for Tottenham Hotspur Striker Harry Kane

And so begins the summer of the big-name transfer. With the conclusion of the domestic European football season this past weekend, the transfer rumors will go into overdrive. The biggest and brightest stars on the continent will prepare for the next campaign, whether it’s with their current club or off to greener pastures elsewhere.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Arsenal play second fiddle to Tottenham Hotspur yet again

As if topping Arsenal on the pitch isn’t satisfying enough, a fresh report released by KPMG shows Tottenham also has a higher financial valuation than their bitter rivals. With an investment company running the club, I guess nobody should be surprised. Tottenham are the ninth most valuable club in the world, with the Gunners coming in at 11th place. Spurs are getting used to bettering their north London rivals, both on and off the field.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Tottenham Hotspur looking to cash-in on battle for life-long loaner

With the transfer window around the corner and a lot of business that needs to occur at N17, it is positive to be hearing about a potential outgoing transfer. Even more positive would be the idea that Tottenham Hotspur could get something around £10 million for Cameron Carter-Vickers, a player who has never appeared in a Premier League game for Spurs.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Reflecting on the Tottenham Hotspur season: Goalkeeping

Before the craziness of the transfer market gets going too much, we need to reflect back on the season that was for Tottenham Hotspur and we are starting with the goalkeepers. There was some transition in the keeper room at N17 as Paulo Gazzaniga fell down the pecking order and Joe Hart came in. Of course, the main piece of the Tottenham goalkeeping puzzle is Hugo Lloris.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Harry Kane is Carty Free’s 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur Player of the Season

Cartilage Free Captain’s Tottenham Hotspur Player of the Season for 2020-21 is Harry Kane. In the end, it was an easy choice to make. While Tottenham’s season can’t really be viewed as anything except a disappointment — Spurs finished in seventh place, outside of the Europa League qualification spots and only qualifying for the Conference League by the slimmest of margins — the same can’t be said for its vice captain and best player.
Premier LeaguePosted by
SPORTbible

Mauricio Pochettino Wants A Move Back To Tottenham Hotspur

Mauricio Pochettino could be set for a spectacular return to Tottenham Hotspur, after the PSG boss reportedly told the Ligue 1 side he wants to go back to his former club. Pochettino was sacked by Spurs in November 2019, just months after taking the club to their first Champions League final, and replaced by Jose Mourinho.
UEFASB Nation

Tottenham Hotspur and the Europa Conference League: an explainer

Tottenham Hotspur qualified for Europe! That’s the good news. But it’s not the Champions League, nor is it the Europa League. Instead, Tottenham have limped into the Europa Conference League, a new third-tier European competition that will debut in the 2021-2022 season. Whoof. I know, right? But by virtue of...
Sportschatsports.com

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Erik Lamela hit with driving ban

Tottenham Hotspur F.C., Reuters, A.S. Roma, Her Majesty's Courts and Tribunals Service, London Borough of Enfield, ban. Tottenham Hotspur footballer Erik Lamela has been banned from driving for six months after being caught speeding. Lamela, 29, was caught driving eight miles above the speed limit on the A10 between Turkey...