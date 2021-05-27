The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Thursday, May 27

Today’s Song of the Day is by an artist that came up randomly for me on a Pandora playlist last year. Steve Gunn was once a backup guitarist for Kurt Vile, who himself used to front The War on Drugs. The thing I like about Steve Gunn is that he’s an absolutely amazing guitarist who nevertheless doesn’t necessarily play in a virtuosic manner — his songs tend to be repetitive, but have a really groove-able vibe, and listening to his stuff after a while you get the sense that yeah, this guy can PLAY. I consider him one of the best singer-songwriters you’ve likely never heard of.