INFINITE: Mark Wahlberg/Antoine Fuqua Sci-Fi Thriller Gets Paramount+ Release Date; First Teaser Online

By KingPatel
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com
 23 days ago

Paramount+ has announced today that Antoine Fuqua's upcoming sci-fi actioner Infinite, which stars 2x Academy Award-nominee Mark Wahlberg (The Fighter; The Departed), will arrive on the burgeoning streaming service on June 10. The title, which is an adaptation of D. Eric Maikranz's 2009 novel The Reincarnationist Papers, was originally slated...

www.comicbookmovie.com
Moviesfemalefirst.co.uk

Elijah Wood and Julia Davis cast in Toxic Avenger reboot

Elijah Wood and Julia Davis have become the latest stars to join the new take on 'Toxic Avenger'. Elijah Wood and Julia Davis have been added to the cast of the 'Toxic Avenger' reboot. The 'Lord of the Rings' had been rumoured to be playing a villain in the reimagining...
MoviesA.V. Club

Mark Wahlberg’s pseudo-superhero actioner Infinite gets a full trailer

In a world where it takes 10,000 hours to master a skill, the trailer for the Mark Wahlberg-vehicle Infinite asks, “How good would you be after a million hours?” It’s a question that’ll be rattling around your head throughout the trailer for Antoine Fuqua’s latest, which features a little bit of everything. From the eternal superheroes of The Old Guard to the high-speed motorcycle stunts of Mission: Impossible — Fallout and the CGI weightlessness of Wahlberg’s Transformers run to Bradley Cooper’s pill-popping in Limitless, there’s a whole lot of plot in this two-and-a-half-minute trailer.
Moviesbelloflostsouls.net

Mark Wahlberg Attacks a Plane with a Samurai Sword in New ‘Infinite’ Trailer

If you need a movie with goofy action about a bunch of quasi-immortal beings, I have something for you. The movie is based on The Reincarnationist Papers by Eric Maikranz. Its lead character is burdened with having memories and flashbacks from his past lives, a burden that nearly destroys him. His life changes when he is invited into an organization of others like him – people that remember their past lives and can use the skills from all of their pasts. He has to prove himself to join their ranks and prevent the ultimate end.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Trailer For The CUBE-Inspired Sci-Fi Horror Thriller MEANDER

Gravitas Ventures has released a trailer for an upcoming French sci-fi thriller titled Meander, which as you’ll see, is very much inspired by the classic film Cube. The story centers on a woman who wakes up locked in a series of strange tubes that are full of deadly traps. She is forced to move forward every eight minutes. If she doesn’t move forward she’ll die.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

New Trailer For Mark Wahlberg Thriller Infinite Debuts, Out June 10

New reincarnation thriller Infinite starring Mark Wahlberg and Chiwetel Ejiofor debuted a new trailer today. Based on the book The Reincarnationist Papers by D. Eric Maikranz, the film is directed by Antoine Fuqua from a screen story by Todd Stein and a screenplay by Ian Shorr. Up until last week, I had no clue that this movie existed, and now I can't wait for it. Check out the Infinite trailer down below.
Beauty & Fashionlatestnewspost.com

‘Infinite’ Review: Mark Wahlberg & Dylan O’Brien Need a Role Reversal in Reincarnation Thriller

Director Antoine Fuqua and Mark Wahlberg tackle reincarnation in an absurdly plotted, but ass-kicking action film. Infinite tells the story of a select few who remember their previous lives when they are born again. “The Believers” embrace this gift and try to better humanity. “The Nihilists” consider it a curse and resort to drastic means to embrace death. Based on the novel, “The Reincarnationist Papers” by D. Eric Maikranz, Infinite has an intriguing set-up that’s fumbled by a poorly written script. The film also has a scenario where two lead actors should have switched parts. A protagonist role reversal would have improved the narrative and cast chemistry.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Infinite’ Trailer: One Soul, Many Lives, Mark Wahlberg Gets Reincarnated A Lot Or Whatever

Mark Wahlberg and filmmaker Antoine Fuqua love to make a lot of thrillers and actioners, but their latest, “Infinite,” might be more notorious for its quick push (dump?) to streaming. Paramount Pictures was going to release the film theatrically and then suddenly and quickly announced it was coming out on Paramount+ instead and yeah, like next week. The promo for “Infinite” in that regard has been sudden and whiplash-y.
TV & VideosInverse

You need to watch the best sci-fi thriller of 1966 for free online ASAP

No matter where you go or what you do, you can never outrun yourself. That’s the lesson learned the hard way by middle-aged banker Arthur Hamilton (John Randolph) in John Frankenheimer’s 1966 paranoid sci-fi thriller. Arthur lives a comfortable life that looks like something out of a ‘60s sitcom. He’s...
MoviesTVOvermind

Check Out The Trailer for Sci-Fi Thriller Reminiscence

Reminiscence almost feels like it could be two different movies and people would be okay with that, since it introduces a couple of situations that are quite a bit different but are bound to make some people feel a little anxious. In a future where Miami is slowly sinking as the sea continues to rise, it would appear that people have nothing to look forward to, so the idea is to give them something to look back on by developing a means to let people peer into the past. The only problem here, well, one among many really, is that upon falling for a woman that he’s mystified by, Nick Bannister eventually discovers she has a bit of a troubled past that includes criminal acts that might send him down a very dark path as he tries to find out who she is and why she’s done what she has. In a sense, this feels like another movie that’s bound and determined to give people the idea that looking into the past might be all well and good when it comes to remembering the pleasant and decent times, but the memory is an imperfect thing that might catch quite a bit but can also be altered by the perceptions of the individual.
Movieswestplainsdailyquill.net

Review: Mark Wahlberg discovers he's special in ‘Infinite’

The new Mark Wahlberg movie “ ” poses an intoxicating scenario for all down-on-their-luck know-it-alls: What if you’re actually a reincarnated immortal who is not just the smartest and the best …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Awake: Who's Who in Netflix's New Sci-Fi Thriller

Netflix looks to Bird Box for inspiration in its new sci-fi thriller, Awake, starring Gina Rodriguez as an ex-soldier fighting to protect her family amid a global disaster that takes away mankind’s ability to sleep. When she learns that her daughter, played by Ariana Greenblatt, is not dealing with insomnia, Jill (Rodriguez) must decide whether to save her daughter or turn her over to scientists in hopes of curing the world at large.
TV & VideosMacRumors Forums

Apple Shares Teaser Trailer for Sci-Fi Thriller 'Invasion,' Debuting on Apple TV+ October 22

Apple today shared the first teaser trailer for its upcoming science fiction thriller series, "Invasion." The show will premiere on Apple TV+ later this fall, on October 22. "Invasion" stars Sam Neill, Shamier Anderson, Golshifteh Farahani, Firas Nassar, and Shioli Kutsuna. The plot centers around an unknown extraterrestrial threat invading the planet, with multiple storylines taking place across different locations around the globe.
MoviesDeadline

Paramount Developing New Untitled Sci-Fi Pic From Jeff Nichols

EXCLUSIVE: After recently dating his upcoming untitled A Quiet Place project, Paramount Pictures is looking to stay in the Jeff Nichols business as sources tell Deadline they are in development on a new untitled project from the filmmaker that he will write and direct. Like with so many things related...
TV SeriesArs Technica

Apple TV+ offers first look at ambitious sci-fi drama Invasion in teaser

Apple TV+ has a solid hit with its alternative history sci-fi drama For All Mankind, which just wrapped its second season, and the streaming platform clearly hopes to repeat that success with a new forthcoming sci-fi drama Invasion. Don't confuse this ambitious project with the 2005 ABC series of the...
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Review: Antoine Fuqua's 'Infinite' tries sci-fi world-building

It’s not easy for a filmmaker to build a sci-fi world from scratch. There’s a lot to do in a limited amount of time, from introducing the characters to getting audiences used to the movie’s visual language to clearly explaining the rules. Remember this as you watch “Infinite,” a new...